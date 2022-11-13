Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Pueblo Express Mi Pueblo Express

320 Reviews

$

7271 Dix St

Detroit, MI 48209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Torta
Aguas Frescas
Quesadilla A La Carte

Appetizers

Chips ToGo

Chips ToGo

$2.20

Chips DO NOT include any sides. Must order salsa separately.

Half Guacamole (4oz)

Half Guacamole (4oz)

$3.60

Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.

Guacamole (8oz)

Guacamole (8oz)

$7.60

Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.

Half Pico de Gallo (4oz)

$2.40

Fresh chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro and hot peppers.

Pico de Gallo (8oz)

$4.40

Fresh chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro and hot peppers.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.25

Fried pork rinds served with hot sauce.

Small Botana

Small Botana

$7.90

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños. Optional add on: choice of protein.

Large Botana

Large Botana

$12.70

Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeños. Optional add on: choice of protein.

Gallitos

Gallitos

$6.40

Breaded chicken bites served with hot sauce.

Combination Specials

Combination with one beef steak taco, one cheese quesadilla, and a red chicken enchilada. No Substitutions.
Combination Express

Combination Express

$12.00

Combination with one beef steak taco, one cheese quesadilla, and a red chicken enchilada. No Substitutions.

Enchiladas

Enchilada Clasicas A La Carte

Enchilada Clasicas A La Carte

$3.20

A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with your choice of red or green hot sauce, filled with your choice of protein topped with melted cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Enchiladas CANNOT be made without sauce.

Enchilada Clasicas Dinner

Enchilada Clasicas Dinner

$11.30

Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.

Enchilada Preparadas A La Carte

Enchilada Preparadas A La Carte

$3.20

A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with your choice of red or green hot sauce, filled with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and quest fresco. Enchiladas CANNOT be made without sauce.

Enchilada Preparadas Dinner

Enchilada Preparadas Dinner

$11.30

Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.

Burritos

Burritos A La Carte

Burritos A La Carte

$3.60

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat.

Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$13.30

Three burritos filled with your choice of meat, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Gringas

Gringa

Gringa

$9.10

Two flour tortillas sandwiched together with your choice of protein, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Gringa Sincronizada

Gringa Sincronizada

$10.30

Two flour tortillas filled with ham or your choice of protein, melted cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Gringa Vegetariana

Gringa Vegetariana

$9.10

Vegetarian Gringa: Two flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, fresh avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Milanesa

Breaded Chicken Breast.
Milanesa Order

Milanesa Order

$9.70

Breaded and fried chicken strips a la carte.

Milanesa Dinner

Milanesa Dinner

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Super Burro California

Super Burro California

Super Burro California

$9.10

12" Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, rice, beans, and hot sauce.

Tacos

Hot sauce comes on the side for all togo tacos.
Tacos A La Carte

Tacos A La Carte

$2.00

A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$7.90

Three tacos in corn or flour tortilla with one choice of meat, served with rice and beans on the side.

Tacos ToGo (10 Tacos)

Tacos ToGo (10 Tacos)

$18.00

Twelve tacos in corn or flour tortilla with three choices of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$9.10

Mexican style bun filled with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño peppers, mayonnaise and refried beans.

Volcanes

Volcanes A La Carte

Volcanes A La Carte

$3.60

A crispy fried tortilla topped with melted cheese, your choice of protein, cilantro, onions, and hot sauce.

Volcanes Dinner

Volcanes Dinner

$8.50

Two volcanoes with one choice of protein, served with rice and beans on the side.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla A La Carte

Quesadilla A La Carte

$2.40

Melted cheese inside a folded grilled flour tortilla or handmade corn tortilla. Add your choice of protein, optional.

Quesadilla Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner

$10.30

Three quesadillas in flour tortilla or handmade corn tortilla with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Mi Pueblo Express Style Dinner

Mi Pueblo Style Dinner

Mi Pueblo Style Dinner

$12.70

Dinner Mi Pueblo Express Style served with one or two of your choices of meat with pico de gallo, guacamole, sautéed onions, rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Bowl Mi Pueblo

Vegetarian Bowl

$10.99

Bowl has no meat; served with pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.

MPX Bowl

MPX Bowl

$10.99

Bowl is served with your choice of protein and pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.

Papas Preparadas

Papas Preparadas

Papas Preparadas

$10.99

French fries topped with your choice of green or red taco salsa, your choice of protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado salsa, and cheese.

Extra Ordenes (Sides)

Arroz

Arroz

$2.40

Individual side of rice.

Frijoles

Frijoles

$2.40

Individual side of beans.

Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)

$2.40

Individual side of rice and beans.

Grande Arroz (Large Order of Rice)

Grande Arroz (Large Order of Rice)

$4.85

Large order of Rice. Serves 3-4 people.

Grande Frijoles (Large Order of Beans)

Grande Frijoles (Large Order of Beans)

$4.85

Large order of beans. Serves 3-4 people.

Grande Arroz y Frijoles (Large Order of Rice & Beans)

Grande Arroz y Frijoles (Large Order of Rice & Beans)

$4.85

Large order of rice and beans. Serves 3-4 people.

Cebollitas (Sautéed Onions)

Cebollitas (Sautéed Onions)

$1.60

Orden Chica de Aguacate (Small Order of Avocado)

$2.20

Small order of Avocado slices.

Orden Grande de Aguacate (Large Order of Avocado)

$4.40

Order of avocado slices.

Cebolla y Cilantro

$0.80

Side of Onion and Cilantro

Limones (Limes)

$0.60

Order of lime wedges.

Papas Fritas (French Fries)

Papas Fritas (French Fries)

$4.20

Crema (Sour Cream)

$0.60

Orden de Lechuga y Tomate

$1.00

Order of Lettuce and Tomato.

Jalapeños

$0.60

Order of sliced jalapeños.

Queso Rayado

$1.80

Side of Shredded Cheese.

Orden de Hongos

$3.00

Side Order of Portobello Mushrooms

Tortillas Harina (Flour Tortillas)

$1.40

Tortillas Maiz (Corn Tortillas)

$1.40

Salsa for Chips (8oz)

$2.50

Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa Pastor

$1.60

Hot Red Pastor Sauce. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa de Taco Roja

$1.60

Red Hot Taco Sauce. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa de Taco Verde

$1.60

Hot Green Taco Salsa. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa de Enchilada (4oz)

$1.60

Side of red or green enchilada sauce. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Salsa de Aguacate

$1.60

Hot Avocado Salsa. Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.

Orden de Chiles Toreados

$1.65

Beverages

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$3.05

Homemade Naturally Flavored Water.

Fountain Soda

$2.60
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.60

Mexican Soda

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottled Mexican Coke.

Agua Natural (Bottled Water)

$1.25

Postres (Desserts)

Flan (Custard Pudding)

Flan (Custard Pudding)

$4.50

Custard pudding in a caramel glaze.

Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

$3.00Out of stock

Sweetened rice pudding with cinnamon.

Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

Pastel De Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

$5.50

A moist cake with three varieties of milk topped with cool whip.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to g‍‍‍ive a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite.

Website

Location

7271 Dix St, Detroit, MI 48209

Directions

Gallery
Mi Pueblo Express image
Mi Pueblo Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7278 Dix Street Detriot, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
Coronados Southwest Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
6117 West Vernor Highway Detroit, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
VARA Juice Springwells
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Springwells St Detroit, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
El Asador Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1312 Springwells St Detroit, MI 48209
View restaurantnext
Hygrade Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3640 Michigan Avenue Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wayne State
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Eastern Market
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Corktown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston