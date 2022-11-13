Mi Pueblo Express Mi Pueblo Express
320 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mi Pueblo Express is an extension of Mi Pueblo Restaurant serving most of the traditional food items our guests have grown to love. The goal of Mi Pueblo Express is to give a quicker service for those that are on the go. Limited seating will also be available for those who want a quick bite.
Location
7271 Dix St, Detroit, MI 48209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Detroit
More near Detroit