El Asador Steakhouse

1312 Springwells St

Detroit, MI 48209

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Fajitas
Classic Chile Relleno
Guacamole en la mesa

Appetizers

Queso Fundido

$13.99

Guacamole en la mesa

$12.99

Calamar Enchipotado

$13.99

Chiles Gueros Con Chorizo

$15.99

Lobster Quesadilla

$18.99

Mejillones con tres Chiles

$16.99

Soups & Salads

Sopa Del Dia

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Chefs Salad

$18.99

Carne En Adobo Ensalada

$22.00

Classic Entrees

Classic Chile Relleno

Enchiladas Verdes

$19.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$17.99

Flautas

$18.99

Mole Gallina

$21.99

Milanesa De Res

$24.99

Milanesa De Pollo

$21.99

Quesadillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$26.99

Signatures

Salmon Al Horno

$30.99

Mahi Mahi Elisto Veracruz

$27.99

Camarones En Salsa De Langosta

$30.99

Cazuela De Mariscos

$32.99

Tacos De Cayos

$28.99

Fish Tacos

$24.99

Del Asador

Ribeye Steak Con Rajas

$36.99

Ranchero New York Steak

$31.99

Filet Mignon

$47.99

Alambres

Mesquite Grilled Chicken

$24.99

Chicken Fajitas

$24.99

Steak Fajitas

$26.99

Steak and Chicken

$25.99

Fajitas Supremas

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.99

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas

$28.99

Tacos

The Original Tray

$33.00

Mahi Mahi Taco Tray

$39.00

Chorizo & Potato Taco Tray

$32.00

Carne Asada Taco Tray

$36.00

Chicken Taco Tray

$36.00

Shrimp DIabla Tray

$34.00

Steak Fajita Tray

$40.00

Chicken Fajita Tray

$40.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita Tray

$80.00

Steak Fajita Tray

$85.00

Steak & Chicken Fajita Tray

$80.00

Fakitas Supremas

Chicken,Steak& Shrimp Fajita Tray

$85.00

Shrimp Fajita Tray

$95.00

Dinner Trays

Chile Rellenos Tray

$70.00

Mole De Gallina Tray

$70.00

Camarones a la Diabla Tray

$80.00

Enchiladas Rojas Tray

$70.00

Enchilada Verdes Tray

$70.00

Quesadillas Tray

$70.00

Nacho Party Tray

Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Jarritos Spanish Pop

$2.50

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1312 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209

