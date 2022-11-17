Restaurant header imageView gallery

VARA Juice Springwells

No reviews yet

2030 Springwells St

Detroit, MI 48209

Order Again

Popular Items

VARA Juice
Fruit Cup
Fruit Salad

Blend smoothies

Avocado

Avocado

$7.99
Banana with Milk

Banana with Milk

$6.49
BB Smoothie

BB Smoothie

$6.49

Mixberries with Banana

Cocktail Dream

Cocktail Dream

$6.49

Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.

Kiwi

Kiwi

$6.49
lemon Ginger Honey

lemon Ginger Honey

$6.49
Lemon mint

Lemon mint

$6.49
Melons (Cantaloupe)

Melons (Cantaloupe)

$6.49+
Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$6.49
Pineapple

Pineapple

$6.49
Pine Colada

Pine Colada

$6.49
PinkBurst

PinkBurst

$6.49
Watermelon

Watermelon

$6.49
Awar Qalb

Awar Qalb

$4.99

VJ Pistachio

$6.49

Coffee

Caramel Ice Coffee

Caramel Ice Coffee

$6.49
Chocolate Caramel Ice Coffee

Chocolate Caramel Ice Coffee

$6.49
Chocolate Ice Coffee

Chocolate Ice Coffee

$6.49
Pistachio Ice Coffee

Pistachio Ice Coffee

$7.49

Iced Coffee with Pistachio Sauce special made for coffee lovers

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.49

chases cake Full size

$20.00+

Toot

$2.99

Energy Drink

Blue Curacao (Energy)

Blue Curacao (Energy)

$6.99
Raspberry (Energy)

Raspberry (Energy)

$6.99
Strawberry (Energy)

Strawberry (Energy)

$6.99
Bubble Gum (Energy)

Bubble Gum (Energy)

$6.99
Passion Fruit (Energy)

Passion Fruit (Energy)

$6.99

Raw Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.99
Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate Juice

$6.49+
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$6.49
Grape Juice

Grape Juice

$6.49
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$6.49

Gallab

$3.99

Smoothies with Fruit

Arisi

Arisi

$7.43

Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$7.43

All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$9.99

All Fruits mixed in together

Special Smoothies

VARA Juice

VARA Juice

$6.49+

ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )

Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.49+
Jamaica Raspberry

Jamaica Raspberry

$6.49+

Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée

Avocado with mango

Avocado with mango

$7.49
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.49+
Strawberry and Mango

Strawberry and Mango

$6.49
Mango

Mango

$6.49+
Jamaica Chocolate

Jamaica Chocolate

$6.49+

mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce

Avocado with Strawberry

Avocado with Strawberry

$7.49
Pomango Passion

Pomango Passion

$7.49

Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie

La Gelati

$4.99

Family Size

Half Gallon

$19.30+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2030 Springwells St, Detroit, MI 48209

Directions

