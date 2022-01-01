Southwest Detroit restaurants you'll love

Southwest Detroit restaurants
Toast

Southwest Detroit's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Southwest Detroit restaurants

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit

4000 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (2862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito combo$8.99
12" Burrito$10.99
Corn Taco D$9.99
Mi Pueblo Express image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Mi Pueblo Express

7271 Dix St, Detroit

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos a la Carte$1.40
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Taco Dinner
Three tacos in soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot sauce.
Rice
Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant

7278 Dix Street, Detriot

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos
Taco Dinner
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest Detroit

Tacos

