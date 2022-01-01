Go
Andiamo

Welcome to Andiamo In Banca. Located in the heart of downtown South San Francisco owner John Akkaya and Executive Chef, Angelo bring together a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist. Akkaya has been in the restaurant world for over 30 years with two additional Bay Area restaurants, Cafe Figaro in Burlingame and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. As he says himself, Andiamo In Banca is how he is celebrating years of experience in industry by combining the authentic Italian taste with hearty ingredients without losing the cozy experience.

301 Linden Ave

Popular Items

LINGUINI PESTO$23.95
Linguine pasta topped with creamy pesto sauce
CALAMARI FRITTI$17.95
Locally sourced deep fried calamari served with spicy aioli sauce
OCTOPUS$18.95
Pepperoni Pizza$20.95
SPINACH GNOCCHI$23.95
301 Linden Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
