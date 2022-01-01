Go
A map showing the location of Baby Brasa - Food Truck

Baby Brasa - Food Truck

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

3 Reviews

56 Jay St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

56 Jay St, Brooklyn NY 11201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chilo's - Dumbo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atrium DUMBO

No reviews yet

Thank you! We will add 20% to any gift card purchased. All gift cards may be redeemed once we are able to open again for dine-in business!

Seamore's

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Brooklyn location on the iconic, cobblestone-lined Water street in DUMBO - nothing more fitting than great seafood on the water. With chill vibes, great hospitality, and seafood shack bites, we’re happy to bring Montauk to the water street sidewalk. We take walk-ins, reservations, offer take-out and delivery, and provide private dining & bar space for your next special event. From neighbors to new visitors we can't wait to see ya under the bridge.

Juliana's

No reviews yet

Traditional coal-fired pizza in Brooklyn from legendary pie man Patsy Grimaldi.

Baby Brasa - Food Truck

orange star3.5 • 3 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston