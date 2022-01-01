Seamore's

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Brooklyn location on the iconic, cobblestone-lined Water street in DUMBO - nothing more fitting than great seafood on the water. With chill vibes, great hospitality, and seafood shack bites, we’re happy to bring Montauk to the water street sidewalk. We take walk-ins, reservations, offer take-out and delivery, and provide private dining & bar space for your next special event. From neighbors to new visitors we can't wait to see ya under the bridge.

