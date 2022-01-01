Go
Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln

Popular Items

Combo Fajitas$28.99
Served with achiote rice, charro beans, and tortillas. Protein and caramelized peppers and onions, chimichurri, calabacitos, fried onions, and chile de Arbol glaze.
Tableside Guacamology$15.99
Fire-roasted guacamole custom made table side.
Street Elote$8.99
Charred shaved corn, garlic aioli, chile de Arbol, queso fresco, crema, and cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$14.99
Shredded chicken, Mexican cheese blend, rajas, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, and crema drizzle.
Queso Blanco$8.99
Classic Queso.
SC Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.99
Shredded chicken tinga, sour cream sauce, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.
Loaded Nachos$15.99
Fresh tostadas, queso Blanco, pico, grilled jalapeños, pickled onions, shredded cheese, cumin lime crema, and refritos.
Patron Kit$40.00
All kits come with a .375 bottle, 4 cups, straws, topo chico and limes. Each kit makes 6 drinks. Must be of legal age to purchase.
House Margarita$10.00
Personal regular marg served with 50 ml. Must be 21+ to purchase.
Achiote Rice$4.99
Location

3011 Gulden Ln

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
