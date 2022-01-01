Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
22 Reviews
$$
23065 Allen Road
Woodhaven, MI 48183
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
23065 Allen Road, Woodhaven MI 48183
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Maverick's - Woodhaven
Come in and enjoy!
American Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Big Salad
Come in and enjoy!