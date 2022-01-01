Go
Toast

BISCOTTS DAYBREAK

Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

6172 W Lake Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (312 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6172 W Lake Ave

South Jordan UT

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tonyburgers - Herriman

No reviews yet

Best Burgers, Fries, and Shakes in Utah! Locally created and locally owned!

The Salty Pineapple

No reviews yet

SERVIN' UP SOME ISLAND LOVE!

Mr Fries Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston