BISCOTTS DAYBREAK
Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
6172 W Lake Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6172 W Lake Ave
South Jordan UT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
