Bocas Grill & Bar

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2525 SW 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (569 reviews)

Popular Items

Chaufa de Pollo$12.99
Special Fried RIce with Vegetables. Egg & Chicken
Pabellon Bowl$11.99
Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Ripe Plantains and White Rice. Fried Egg
Classic Burger$16.00
Beef, Cilantro Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and American Cheese served with French Fries. Red Onion
Spicy Chicken Bowl$14.99
Spicy Fried Chicken Tenders. Sweet & Sour Sauce. Rice on the Wok
Chicken Breast$10.99
CHicken Breast on the Grill & 2 Sides of Your Choice
Chorizo Side$3.50
Wok Smoked Lomo$24.00
Wok Smoked Tenderloin, Pick 2 Sides
Criolla Salad$12.00
Homemade dressing, Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Hearts of Palm and Chopped Cilantro
Mashed Potato Side$3.50
Grilled Chicken Breast$18.00
8 oz. of grilled, double lobe Chicken Breast
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2525 SW 3rd Ave

Miami FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

