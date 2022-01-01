Brasserie by Niche offers a menu of French bistro fare with perfected interpretations of classic dishes. Recognizable by its bright red exterior, Brasserie by Niche offers an approachable, lively dining experience with its warm, inviting atmosphere, pressed-tin ceiling, and checkered tablecloths covered with butcher paper.

The 90-seat restaurant pairs its simple, uncomplicated food from Executive Chef Evy Swoboda and exquisite desserts from Executive Pastry Chef Elise Mensing, with an extensive list of French wines curated by General Manager Jennifer Masur, as well as craft beer and signature cocktail selections crafted by Bar Manager Melinda Cooper.

Brasserie’s noteworthy brunch and patio also serve as a destination for locals and visitors alike. A nod to nostalgia, Chef Craft kept the bustling bistro ambiance alive as homage to the space’s former life as Chez Leon, a go-to spot for chef and his wife, Suzie, when they first moved to St. Louis.



4580 laclede ave