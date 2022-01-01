Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Narwhal's Crafted

1,238 Reviews

$$

3906 Laclede Ave

St. Louis, MO 63108

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Peach Bellini
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
24oz 1/2 & 1/2

Frozen Cocktails

Apple Cider Mimosa

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00+

Brut Champagne, Vodka, Apple Brandy, Eckert's Apple Cider, Graham Cracker Simple, Lemon

Apple Pie a la Mode

Apple Pie a la Mode

$8.00+

Spiced Rum, Apple Pie Liqueur, Eckert's Apple Cider, Spiced Apples, Graham Cracker Simple, Homemade Ice Cream. Topped with Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Banana Dave

Banana Dave

$8.00+

Pineapple & Coconut Rums, Vodka, Homemade Ice Cream, Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Lime

Blood Orange Margarita

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00+

Gold & Silver Tequilas, Triple Sec, Blood Orange, Burnt Brown Sugar Simple, Lime

Bourbon Slush

Bourbon Slush

$8.00+

Jim Beam Bourbon, Black Tea, Burnt Brown Sugar Simple, Orange, Lemon

Chocolate Mudslide

Chocolate Mudslide

$8.00+

Vodka, Kahlua, Homemade Ice Cream, Chocolate. Topped with Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Hibiscus Gin & Tonic

Hibiscus Gin & Tonic

$8.00+

Gin, Hibiscus, From-Scratch Tonic Simple with Natural Botanicals & Herbs, Lemon, Lime

Orange Dreamsicle

Orange Dreamsicle

$8.00+

Spiced Rum, Whipped Cream Vodka, Triple Sec, House Orange Sherbet. Topped With Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$8.00+

Vodka, Kahlua, Pumpkin Simple, Homemade Ice Cream. Topped with Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Spiced Pear Mezcal Punch

Spiced Pear Mezcal Punch

$8.00+

Mezcal, Spiced Rum, Pear, Spiced Brown Simple, Orange, Lemon

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$8.00+

Vodka, Homemade Lemonade, Strawberry, Basil

Strawberry Peach Bellini

Strawberry Peach Bellini

$8.00+

Peach Champagne, Vodka, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Lemon

Thai Collins

Thai Collins

$8.00+Out of stock

London Dry Gin, Curaçao, Lemon, Coriander Simple, Lemongrass

Zombie

Zombie

$8.00+

Goslings Black Seal Rum, Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Cinnamon Simple, Grenadine, Lime, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Bitters

1/2 & 1/2

12oz 1/2 & 1/2

12oz 1/2 & 1/2

$8.00

One 12oz cocktail with two flavors of your choice

16oz 1/2 & 1/2

16oz 1/2 & 1/2

$10.00

One 16oz cocktail with two flavors of your choice

24oz 1/2 & 1/2

24oz 1/2 & 1/2

$12.00

One 24oz cocktail with two flavors of your choice

Party Packs

Dozen Party Pack

Dozen Party Pack

$100.00

A dozen 12oz Frozen Cocktails served in BPA free recyclable plastic bottles - great for coolers! Minimum of 3 bottles per cocktail. Order now for next-day pickup, to schedule a future order email catering@narwhalscrafted.com

Hot Cocktails

Spiced Cranberry Sangria

Spiced Cranberry Sangria

$8.00+

Burgundy, Brandy, Eckert’s Apple Cider, Orange Juice, Spiced Cranberry Simple

Spiked Apple Cider

Spiked Apple Cider

$8.00+

Silver Rum, Spiced Rum, Apple Brandy, Eckert's Apple Cider, Spiced Brown Simple, Orange

To-Go Draft Cocktails

Aperol Spritz (12oz)

Aperol Spritz (12oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Aperol, Brut Champagne, Simple, Lemon

Hibiscus Margarita (12oz)

Hibiscus Margarita (12oz)

$12.00

Una Vida Reposado Tequila, Duckett Curaçao Noir, Hibiscus, Lime, Agave

Negroni Sour (12oz)

Negroni Sour (12oz)

$12.00Out of stock

1220 Spirits Origin Gin, Campari, Vermouth Routin Rouge, Simple, Lemon

Peach Smash (12oz)

Peach Smash (12oz)

$12.00

American Born Peach Whiskey, House Mint Simple, Lemon

Pear Haymaker (12oz)

Pear Haymaker (12oz)

$12.00

Pear Infused Judgement Tree Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple, Lime, Ginger Infused Simple

Pimm's Cup (12oz)

Pimm's Cup (12oz)

$12.00

Pimm’s No. 1 Liqueur and Homemade Ginger Ale, Infused with Fresh Strawberries, English Cucumber, Orange, Lemon, Mint

Bottle / Can Beer

4 Hands City Wide (16oz)

4 Hands City Wide (16oz)

$6.00
Blue Moon (16oz)

Blue Moon (16oz)

$4.00

Brick River Sweet Lou Cider (16oz)

$5.00
Brooklyn Bel Air Sour (12oz)

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour (12oz)

$4.00
Bud Light (12oz)

Bud Light (12oz)

$4.00
Bud Select (12oz)

Bud Select (12oz)

$4.00
Budweiser (12oz)

Budweiser (12oz)

$4.00
Busch (12oz)

Busch (12oz)

$4.00
Civil Life Angel & the Sword (12oz)

Civil Life Angel & the Sword (12oz)

$4.00
Corona Extra (12oz)

Corona Extra (12oz)

$4.00

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$10.00

Dark Horse Sparkling Rosé

$10.00
Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale (12oz)

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale (12oz)

$5.00

Earthbound All Flannel Everything Amber (16oz)

$5.00
Elysian Space Dust IPA (12oz)

Elysian Space Dust IPA (12oz)

$5.00
Goose Island 312 (12oz)

Goose Island 312 (12oz)

$4.00
Guinness (14.9oz)

Guinness (14.9oz)

$5.00

Heavy Riff Dream Lover Orange Cream Ale (16oz)

$6.00
Heavy Riff Velvet Underbrown (16oz)

Heavy Riff Velvet Underbrown (16oz)

$6.00

High Noon Peach Hard Seltzer

$5.00
Kona Big Wave (12oz)

Kona Big Wave (12oz)

$4.00
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet Sour (12oz)

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet Sour (12oz)

$5.00
Schlafly Tasmanian IPA (12oz)

Schlafly Tasmanian IPA (12oz)

$4.00
Stella Artois (12oz)

Stella Artois (12oz)

$5.00
Stillwater Insetto Sour (12oz)

Stillwater Insetto Sour (12oz)

$5.00
T.W. Pitchers Blood Orange Radler (12oz)

T.W. Pitchers Blood Orange Radler (12oz)

$4.00
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue (16oz)

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue (16oz)

$6.00
UCBC O-Katz (16oz)

UCBC O-Katz (16oz)

$4.00
UCBC Underdog (16oz)

UCBC Underdog (16oz)

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Smoothies

Peaches N' Cream

$6.00

Freshly Blended Peaches and Homemade Ice Cream

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Freshly Blended Strawberries and House Lemonade

Strawberry Pineapple Banana

$6.00

Freshly Blended Strawberries, Bananas, and Pineapple Juice

Tropical Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

* Limited Run* Freshly Blended Mango, Peaches, Pineapple, & Homemade Lemonade

Frozen Pup Cups

Mixed Berry Yogurt Pup Cup

Mixed Berry Yogurt Pup Cup

$3.00
Peanut Butter Banana Pup Cup

Peanut Butter Banana Pup Cup

$3.00

Pumpkin Yogurt Pup Cup

$3.00Out of stock

T-Shirts

Box Tee

Box Tee

$20.00
Night Tee

Night Tee

$20.00
Thoughtfully Crafted Tee

Thoughtfully Crafted Tee

$20.00
Vice Tee

Vice Tee

$20.00
Vintage Tee

Vintage Tee

$20.00
Youth Stay Narly

Youth Stay Narly

$15.00

Tank Tops

Women's Collegiate Tank

Women's Collegiate Tank

$20.00

Long Sleeves

Bar Hoodie

Bar Hoodie

$40.00
Bold Name Sweatshirt

Bold Name Sweatshirt

$40.00
Cheers Hoodie

Cheers Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Patch Hat

Patch Hat

$20.00

Barware

12oz Campfire Mug

12oz Campfire Mug

$8.00
16oz Narwhal's Seal Silipint

16oz Narwhal's Seal Silipint

$10.00
40oz Fishbowl

40oz Fishbowl

$5.00
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thoughtfully crafted frozen cocktails

Website

Location

3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108

Directions

