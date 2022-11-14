Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Nick’s Pub 6001 Manchester Ave

review star

No reviews yet

6001 Manchester Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

6 pc Wing
Volcano Potatoes
Provel Sticks

Condiments/ Silverware /napkins

Togo silverware

Ketchup packets

Mayo packets

Mustard packets

Napkins

Appetizers togo

Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$4.50

Large portion of crispy, house made chips

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Large portion of crispy, house made fries

Basket of Tots

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Large portion of crispy tots

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

4 pieces of garlic bread with melted cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted in a crispy tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Crispy quesadilla with lots of grilled chicken

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Hand breaded and fried nice and crispy

Pretzel Sticks

$7.50

3 large pretzel sticks served with up to 2 sauces

Provel Sticks

$6.99

Hand cut and hand breaded in house served with side of marinara

Sampler Platter

$8.99

2 boneless wings, 2 bone in wings both tossed in hot sauce, 2 toasted ravioli, 2 volcano potatoes, 2 pieces of garlic cheese bread. No substitutions please.

Stuffed Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla stuffed full with chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa

Supreme Nachos

$6.99

Large portion of chips covered in cheese sauce, chili, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, and salsa. Add grilled chicken to make them even bigger

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

Fried crispy and made in house

Volcano Potatoes

Volcano Potatoes

$6.95

Our take on a classic. Fried potatoes filled with cheese, bacon, sour cream, and chives

Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$5.50

Wings togo

6 pc Wing

$8.00

Choose 1 sauce

12 pc WIng

$16.00

Choose up to 3 sauces

24 pc Wing

$30.00

50 Pc Wing

$60.00

Entrees togo

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Cavatelli, tomatoes, onions & peppers in a cream sauce topped blackened chicken & sour cream

Chicken Plate

$10.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast with choice of side

Citrapolis Mahi

$13.00

Seared Mahi glazed with a Citrapolis Honey Mustard served over rice with today’s fresh vegetables

FIsh and Chips Dinner

FIsh and Chips Dinner

$11.00

Hand-breaded fish, served with French fries & tartar sauce

Kilkenny Parmasean

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast smothered in Nick’s marinara & provel cheese, served over garlic cream sauced pasta

Mahi Plate

$10.50

Grilled or blackened mahi with choice of side

Shepperd's Pie

$12.00

Beef, veggies, and gravy on mashed potatoes covered in melted cheddar cheese

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$9.99

Rice, corn, black beans, tomato, green peppers, onions tossed in Cajun ranch topped with blackened chicken and ranch

Catfish Basket - Dinner

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock

Small Pizzas togo

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.49

Bacon, hamburger, pizza cheese & American cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$8.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, provel, cheddar & onion straws

Small Our Favorite Pizza

Small Our Favorite Pizza

$10.49Out of stock

Pepperoni, sausage, & bacon

Small Cajun Chicken Pizza

$9.99Out of stock

Cajun sauce, blackened chicken, red onions, sausage & provel

Small Nick's Special Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Double pepperoni, double sausage & extra cheese

Small Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger, onions, black olives & mushrooms

Small Hawaiian

$8.99

Small Pizza

$5.99

Kids Menu togo

Kids Red Sauce Pasta

$5.50
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.50

Kid's Bosco Stick

$5.50

Lunch Menu togo

Only available till 4 PM

1. Lunch Small Pizza

$7.95
2. Lunch Toasted Ravioli

2. Lunch Toasted Ravioli

$7.95Out of stock
3. Lunch 6 WIngs

3. Lunch 6 WIngs

$7.95

4. Small Taco Salad

$7.95

5. Nick's Special Sandwich

$7.95

6. Soup and Salad

$7.95

7. Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95
8. Fish Basket W/ Fries

8. Fish Basket W/ Fries

$7.95

9. Double Nick's Burger W/ Fries

$7.95

10. Double American Favorite w/Fries

$7.95

11. Half Cajun Chicken Pasta

$7.95

12. Triple D Burger W/ Tots

$7.95

Burgers togo

Single Burger

$3.95

Double Burger

$4.95

Triple Burger

$5.95

5 Oz Burger

$5.95

Veggie Burger

$6.50

Nick's Burger

$1.00

American cheese & grilled ketchup

American Favorite

$1.50

American cheese & bacon

BBQ Burger

$1.00

BBQ sauce, cheddar & onion straws

Hercules Burger

$12.95

Two 6 oz. patties with Swiss, cheddar, provel, American cheese & double bacon

Frisco Melt

$1.50

Swiss, American cheese, tomato & frisco sauce on sourdough

2:00 AM Burger

2:00 AM Burger

$3.00

American cheese, egg, bacon & tots

Jmac Burger

$3.50

Double cheese, Double Bacon topped with ranch

The Gouda Burger

$3.00

Bacon, gouda, over easy egg, with cajun ranch

Hawaiian burger

$8.45Out of stock

Sandwiches and Wraps 2go

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Grilled BBQ chicken, rice, black beans, corn, cheddar, onion straws, lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Fried chicken, provel, lettuce, tomato, tossed in hout sauce & ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$6.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, lettuce, parmesan & caesar dressing

Southwest Wrap

$6.99

Blackened chicken, black beans, corn, rice, green peppers, onions, provel, tomato & Southwest sauce

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, black beans, rice, provel

Blackend Mahi Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Mahi topped with slaw, lime mayo & pico de gallo on a Pretzel bun. Try it Blackened!

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$8.50

Chelten Ham and Swiss

$6.50

7 oz. of ham, loaded with Swiss, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo on marble rye, served hot

Chicken Cordon Blue

$8.50

Fried chicken breast topped with ham, Swiss, & honey mustard on a Pretzel bun

Chicken Club

$7.75

Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato on French bread

Colossal Club

$9.50

Medium Rare Prime Rib, ham, American cheese, Swiss, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo piled 3 stories high on toasted sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American, Swiss & cheese on sourdough

Nick's Special Sandwich

$5.99

Salami, American & cream cheese, served hot with lettuce & tomato on French bread

Rueben

$6.50

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing & sauerkraut on marble rye

Spicy Chicken

$7.75

Blackened chicken with cream cheese, lettuce & tomato on sourdough

Prime Rib Dip

$7.50

Prime Rib slow cooked in au jus & sliced thin topped with melted Swiss on French bread served with a side of au jus & horsey sauce

B.B.L.T.

$7.95

Bacon, and more Bacon, tossed with mayo, topped with crisp lettuce & tomato on hollowed out French bread

The Ultimate Philly

$8.50

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, & peppers tossed with seared slices of Prime Rib smothered with melted provel & mozzarella, topped with horsey sauce

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Prime Rib, American, Swiss, horsey sauce on toasted sourdough served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce for dipping

That's What She Said

$9.95

1 lb Breaded Chicken Breast, Double Bacon, gouda cheese, covered in spicy aioli, with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Philly

$8.50

Salads togo

BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.50

Piled high with BBQ chicken, black beans, cheddar, corn & onion straws served with ranch

Buffalo CHicken Salad

Buffalo CHicken Salad

$9.95

Iceberg, romaine, diced chicken tossed in Hot sauce, bacon, tomatoes, onion & bleu cheese crumbles

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.50

Large house salad topped with roast beef, salami, corned beef & hard boiled eggs

Farm House Salad

$9.00

Large house salad topped with bacon, breaded chicken & hard boiled eggs

Large Caeser Salad

$7.00

Romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, Caesar dressing

Large House Salad

$7.00

Romaine, iceberg, tomato, onion, black olives, provel & parmesan cheese

Small Caeser Salad

$4.99

Romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, Caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$4.99

Romaine, iceberg, tomato, onion, black olives, provel & parmesan cheese

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.50

Romaine, blackened chicken, rice, cheddar, black beans, corn, sauteed onions

Taco Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, seasoned ground beef topped with cheddar in a housemade tortilla bowl. Served with ranch, sour cream & salsa

Street Tacos togo

Prime Rib Taco

$4.00

BBQ Prime Rib

Fish Taco t

$4.00

Grilled Mahi, Blackened Mahi, Fried Mahi

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.00

BBQ Ground Beef, Taco Meat

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Diced Veggie Patty

Sides togo

Add Mahi

$3.95

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Sd Add Chicken

$2.00

Sd Cheese Fries

$2.49

Sd Cheese Tots

$3.00

Sd Chili Cheese Fries

$3.98

Sd Chili Cheese Tots

$4.49

Sd Loaded Fries

$3.98
Sd Loaded Tots

Sd Loaded Tots

$4.49

Sd Onion Rings

$2.99
Sd Fries

Sd Fries

$1.99

Sd Tots

$1.99

Sd Veggies

$2.99

Sd Chips

$0.99

Sd Garlic Bread

$1.00

Large Pizzas togo

LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.49Out of stock

LG Veggie Pizza

$14.98Out of stock

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99Out of stock
LG Our Favorite Pizza

LG Our Favorite Pizza

$16.49Out of stock

LG Cajun Chicken Pizza

$15.49Out of stock

LG Nick's Special Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

LG Deluxe Pizza

$23.00Out of stock

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Large Pizza

$8.99Out of stock

NA Drinks

Club Soda

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Water

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red bull

$4.50

Coffee

$3.25

Club Soda

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Beer Club

Koozie

$10 Gift Card

T-shirt

Hat

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 am
ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.

6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110

Nick’s Pub image
Nick’s Pub image
Nick’s Pub image

