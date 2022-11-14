Bars & Lounges
Nick’s Pub 6001 Manchester Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 am
ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.
6001 Manchester Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110
