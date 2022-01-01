- Home
Sunny's Cantina
No reviews yet
6655 Manchester Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63139
Order Again
Popular Items
MARGARITAS to go
32 oz Sunny's Margarita To Go
Sunny's house made Margaritas made with fresh lime juice. and house made orange simple syrup. Best served over ice in a 12oz glass. Servings size 6 *comes 32oz liquid, no ice*
32 oz Jalapeno Margarita To Go
Sunny's house made Jalapeno Margaritas made with fresh lime juice and house made jalapeno simple syrup. Best served over ice in a 12oz glass. Servings size 6 *comes 32 oz liquid, no ice*
Single serving Sunny's Margarita To Go
Single serve Jalapeno Margarita To Go
APPS
Asada Nachos
Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos. All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Shrimp Nachos
Carnitas Nachos
Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde suace, cilantro and jalapenos All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Chorizo Nachos
Pollo Nachos
Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos *Gluten Free *All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Veggie Nachos
Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos *Gluten Free *All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Asada Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions
Pollo Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions
Carnitas Quesadilla
Pulled pork, Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions served w side lettuce, pico & guacamole
Veggie Quesadilla
Portobella mushrooms, chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions
Cheese Quesadilla
Chihuahua Cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla
Jalapeno Poppers
Roasted and split jalapenos with herbed cream cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon and a BBQ drizzle.
Sunny's Carne Asada Fries
Loaded fries with marinated carne asada, queso, sour creme, guacamole, pico and cilantro All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness
Taquitos
Carnitas with pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese wrapped in corn tortilla, deep fried & drizzled with sriracha & mexican crema. Served with guacamole salad *no substitutions on proteins*
Cochinita Quesadilla
Cochinita Pibil is a slow braised pork marinated in Arbol Chili sauce. Our Machete has peppers, onions, Oaxaca cheese & Pork and comes w a side of blood orange salsa & guacamole set up
Birria Floutas
CHIPS & DIPS
Roasted Salsa
Comes with chips
Salsa Verde
Comes with chips *Gluten Free
Queso
Comes with chips *Gluten Free
Guacamole
Comes with chips *Gluten Free
Chorizo con Queso
Comes with chips
Chips
*Gluten Free
Dip trio
Three of our house made dips, Guacamole, Salsa Verde & Queso, served with our tortilla chips.
Spicy Salsa 8oz
TACOS
Pollo Taco
Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla *Gluten Free
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled steak, pickled onions, Honduran slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
Carnitas Taco
Braised pork, spicy avocado verde sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro
Veggie Taco
Peppers, onions, Honduran slaw, guacamole & cheese *vegetarian
Sunny Pastor
Braised pork, sweet and spicy pineapple pico, cumin creme, queso fresco and green onions
Chorizo Taco
Chorizo, pico de gallo & siracha crema'
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Taco Grilled shrimp with cucumber pico, Honduran slaw, marinated red onions & sriracha crema
BURRITOS
Carnitas Burrito
Stuffed with juicy carnitas, refried beans, rice, street corn, chihuahua cheese, chipoltle crème and pico. Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without! *burrito in pic is smothered with all 3
Spicy Pollo Burrito
Stuffed with marinated pollo, rice, black beans, house pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, cumin crème and queso fresco cheese. Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!
Veggie Supreme Burrito
Stuffed with black beans, peppers and onions, street corn, jalapeno’s lettuce, tomato, queso fresco cheese and chipotle crème. Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!
California Burrito
Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions, sour cream & cilantro. *Vegan option w/o rice
ENTREES
Chimichanga Carnitas
Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream, pico and guacamole *chimi in pic is covered in our rojo sauce
Chimichanga Carne Asada
Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream, pico and guacamole
Chimichanga Vegetarian
Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, corn and refried beans served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Chimichanga Pollo
Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Pollo Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
Carnitas Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
Carne Asada Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
Veggie Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce *not vegetarian *rice is made with chicken stock
Shrimp Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce
Fajitas Pollo
Flour tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.
Fajitas Carnitas
Flour tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.
Fajitas Carne Asada
Flour Tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.
Fajitas Veggies
Flour Tortillas with grilled portobella mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.
Fajitas Shrimp
Seasoned & grilled shrimp, peppers & onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole salad & sour cream. Side of refried beans & rice *served with corn tortillas on request
Carne Asada Mexican Grilled Cheese
Oaxaca cheese melted with juicy carne asada, peppers and onions. Served with fries and warm salsa cream for dipping.
Chorizo Burger
House-made pork chorizo patty topped with grilled pineapple, avocado, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese and siracha creme'. Served with your choice of side
Tostada Stack
Tostadas layered with seared chicken breast, rice, black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, tossed with a chipotle cumin sauce, avocado verde sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Bottom tostada has refried beans layered under it.
Taco Salad
Weekly Enchiladas
3 Carnitas enchiladas w Jalapeño Verde sauce served with side of Rice and Refried Beans *no substitutions on proteins*
Conchita Pibil Torta
Homemade Torta Bread, Marinated Carnitas, Tomato, Lettuce, Guacamole, Refried Beans, Marinated Red Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, and Creme Served with French Fries
SIDES/EXTARS
2 oz Avocado Creme
2 oz Jalapeno Ranch
2 oz Pico
2 oz Roasted Salsa
2 oz Spicy Salsa
2 oz Sriracha Crema
2 oz Verde Salsa
2oz Guacamole
2oz Queso
2oz Sour Cream
4 oz Guacamole
4 oz Jalapeno Ranch
4 oz Pico
4 oz Queso
4 oz Roasted Salsa
4 oz Shredded Chihuahua Cheese
4 oz side of fresh Jalapenos
4 oz side of pickled Jalapeno relish
4 oz Spicy Salsa
4 oz Verde Salsa
Black Beans
*Gluten Free *vegan
Fries
*Gluten Free
Guac Salad
Honduran Slaw
*Gluten free *Vegan
Refried Beans
Made from scratch with Pinot Beans sprinkled with queso fresco *Gluten Free *vegan (ask for no cheese)
Rice
*our rice is made with chicken stock
Street Corn
*Gluten Free *Vegan (ask for no cheese)
Tortillas
Side of Pickled Onions
4oz side of Chicken
4oz side of Steak
4oz side of Shrimp
4oz side of Chorizo
4oz side of Carnitas
2 oz Rojo Sauce
4 oz Rojo Sauce
KIDS
Kids Cheese quesadilla
8" flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese add any protein or veggies for a small upcharge
Kids chicken and bean soft taco w/ rice
6" flour tortilla, with pollo, refried beans & chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of rice
Kids Bean and cheese Burrito w/ rice
8" flour tortilla with refried beans & chihuahua cheese. Served with a side rice
Kids Mini cheese nacho
Sunny's corn tortilla chips topped with our queso. You can add a protein or veggies for a small upcharge
Kids steak and bean soft taco w rice
6" flour tortilla with asada, refried beans and chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy! Be sure to follow us on Instagram @sunnyscantinastl
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63139