Sunny's Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

6655 Manchester Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63139

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
California Burrito
Street Corn

MARGARITAS to go

32 oz Sunny's Margarita To Go

$34.00

Sunny's house made Margaritas made with fresh lime juice. and house made orange simple syrup. Best served over ice in a 12oz glass. Servings size 6 *comes 32oz liquid, no ice*

32 oz Jalapeno Margarita To Go

32 oz Jalapeno Margarita To Go

$34.00

Sunny's house made Jalapeno Margaritas made with fresh lime juice and house made jalapeno simple syrup. Best served over ice in a 12oz glass. Servings size 6 *comes 32 oz liquid, no ice*

Single serving Sunny's Margarita To Go

Single serving Sunny's Margarita To Go

$8.00
Single serve Jalapeno Margarita To Go

Single serve Jalapeno Margarita To Go

$8.00

APPS

Asada Nachos

Asada Nachos

$14.99

Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos. All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness

Shrimp Nachos

$14.99
Carnitas Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$12.99

Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde suace, cilantro and jalapenos All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness

Chorizo Nachos

$12.99
Pollo Nachos

Pollo Nachos

$12.99

Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos *Gluten Free *All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$9.99

Queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado verde sauce, cilantro and jalapenos *Gluten Free *All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$14.99

Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions

Pollo Quesadilla

Pollo Quesadilla

$12.99

Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.99

Pulled pork, Chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions served w side lettuce, pico & guacamole

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Portobella mushrooms, chihuahua cheese, peppers and onions

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chihuahua Cheese

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Roasted and split jalapenos with herbed cream cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon and a BBQ drizzle.

Sunny's Carne Asada Fries

Sunny's Carne Asada Fries

$11.99

Loaded fries with marinated carne asada, queso, sour creme, guacamole, pico and cilantro All on-line orders will come with everything on the side, to help preserve freshness

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.99

Carnitas with pico de gallo & chihuahua cheese wrapped in corn tortilla, deep fried & drizzled with sriracha & mexican crema. Served with guacamole salad *no substitutions on proteins*

Cochinita Quesadilla

Cochinita Quesadilla

$12.99

Cochinita Pibil is a slow braised pork marinated in Arbol Chili sauce. Our Machete has peppers, onions, Oaxaca cheese & Pork and comes w a side of blood orange salsa & guacamole set up

Birria Floutas

$12.99

CHIPS & DIPS

All of our house made salsa and dips come with chips.
Roasted Salsa

Roasted Salsa

$2.99

Comes with chips

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$2.99

Comes with chips *Gluten Free

Queso

Queso

$4.99

Comes with chips *Gluten Free

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.99

Comes with chips *Gluten Free

Chorizo con Queso

Chorizo con Queso

$6.99

Comes with chips

Chips

$1.99

*Gluten Free

Dip trio

$9.99

Three of our house made dips, Guacamole, Salsa Verde & Queso, served with our tortilla chips.

Spicy Salsa 8oz

$2.99

TACOS

Salmon Taco Pan seared salmon Siracha slaw, pico, chipotle cream & cilantro
Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$4.49

Juicy marinated chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, lettuce, queso fresco, siracha creme, and fresh avocado on a corn tortilla *Gluten Free

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

Grilled steak, pickled onions, Honduran slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.49

Braised pork, spicy avocado verde sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.99

Peppers, onions, Honduran slaw, guacamole & cheese *vegetarian

Sunny Pastor

Sunny Pastor

$4.49

Braised pork, sweet and spicy pineapple pico, cumin creme, queso fresco and green onions

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.49

Chorizo, pico de gallo & siracha crema'

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco Grilled shrimp with cucumber pico, Honduran slaw, marinated red onions & sriracha crema

BURRITOS

All burritos are wrapped in a seared flour tortilla, topped with a sprinkle of pico and queso fresco cheese. Smother your burrito with one of our three house made sauces for $.99 (Rojo sauce, Salsa Verde, Queso)
Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$12.99

Stuffed with juicy carnitas, refried beans, rice, street corn, chihuahua cheese, chipoltle crème and pico. Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without! *burrito in pic is smothered with all 3

Spicy Pollo Burrito

Spicy Pollo Burrito

$12.99

Stuffed with marinated pollo, rice, black beans, house pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, cumin crème and queso fresco cheese. Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!

Veggie Supreme Burrito

$9.99

Stuffed with black beans, peppers and onions, street corn, jalapeno’s lettuce, tomato, queso fresco cheese and chipotle crème. Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!

California Burrito

California Burrito

$12.99

Carne asada, beans, rice, queso, guacamole, and fries wrapped in a seared tortilla Great smothered with one of our three house made sauces or without!

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Refried beans, rice, chihuahua cheese, onions, sour cream & cilantro. *Vegan option w/o rice

ENTREES

Smoked beef brisket, jalapeño pineapple slaw, charred morita sauce, orange habanero pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Served with street corn and black beans.
Chimichanga Carnitas

Chimichanga Carnitas

$12.99

Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream, pico and guacamole *chimi in pic is covered in our rojo sauce

Chimichanga Carne Asada

Chimichanga Carne Asada

$14.99

Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream, pico and guacamole

Chimichanga Vegetarian

$9.99

Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, corn and refried beans served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream and guacamole

Chimichanga Pollo

Chimichanga Pollo

$12.99

Fried tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions and refried beans, served on a bed of lettuce, covered in queso and topped with sour cream and guacamole

Pollo Fried Rice

Pollo Fried Rice

$13.99

Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce

Carnitas Fried Rice

Carnitas Fried Rice

$13.99

Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce

Carne Asada Fried Rice

Carne Asada Fried Rice

$16.99

Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.99

Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce *not vegetarian *rice is made with chicken stock

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

Seasoned rice with seared peppers, carrots, eggs, onions, pico de gallo and avocado verde sauce

Fajitas Pollo

Fajitas Pollo

$13.99

Flour tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.

Fajitas Carnitas

Fajitas Carnitas

$13.99

Flour tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.

Fajitas Carne Asada

Fajitas Carne Asada

$16.99

Flour Tortillas with bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.

Fajitas Veggies

Fajitas Veggies

$10.99

Flour Tortillas with grilled portobella mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice.

Fajitas Shrimp

$16.99

Seasoned & grilled shrimp, peppers & onions. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole salad & sour cream. Side of refried beans & rice *served with corn tortillas on request

Carne Asada Mexican Grilled Cheese

Carne Asada Mexican Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Oaxaca cheese melted with juicy carne asada, peppers and onions. Served with fries and warm salsa cream for dipping.

Chorizo Burger

Chorizo Burger

$11.99

House-made pork chorizo patty topped with grilled pineapple, avocado, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese and siracha creme'. Served with your choice of side

Tostada Stack

Tostada Stack

$12.99

Tostadas layered with seared chicken breast, rice, black beans, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, tossed with a chipotle cumin sauce, avocado verde sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Bottom tostada has refried beans layered under it.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Weekly Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Carnitas enchiladas w Jalapeño Verde sauce served with side of Rice and Refried Beans *no substitutions on proteins*

Conchita Pibil Torta

$12.99

Homemade Torta Bread, Marinated Carnitas, Tomato, Lettuce, Guacamole, Refried Beans, Marinated Red Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, and Creme Served with French Fries

SIDES/EXTARS

2 oz Avocado Creme

$0.49

2 oz Jalapeno Ranch

$0.49

2 oz Pico

$0.49

2 oz Roasted Salsa

$0.49

2 oz Spicy Salsa

$0.49

2 oz Sriracha Crema

$0.49

2 oz Verde Salsa

$0.49

2oz Guacamole

$1.99

2oz Queso

$1.49

2oz Sour Cream

$0.99

4 oz Guacamole

$2.99

4 oz Jalapeno Ranch

$0.99

4 oz Pico

$0.99

4 oz Queso

$2.99

4 oz Roasted Salsa

$0.99

4 oz Shredded Chihuahua Cheese

$0.99

4 oz side of fresh Jalapenos

$0.49

4 oz side of pickled Jalapeno relish

$0.49

4 oz Spicy Salsa

$0.99

4 oz Verde Salsa

$1.99
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.49

*Gluten Free *vegan

Fries

Fries

$4.99

*Gluten Free

Guac Salad

$2.99
Honduran Slaw

Honduran Slaw

$2.49

*Gluten free *Vegan

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.49

Made from scratch with Pinot Beans sprinkled with queso fresco *Gluten Free *vegan (ask for no cheese)

Rice

Rice

$2.49

*our rice is made with chicken stock

Street Corn

Street Corn

$3.99

*Gluten Free *Vegan (ask for no cheese)

Tortillas

$0.99

Side of Pickled Onions

$1.99

4oz side of Chicken

$3.99

4oz side of Steak

$5.99

4oz side of Shrimp

$5.99

4oz side of Chorizo

$3.99

4oz side of Carnitas

$3.99

2 oz Rojo Sauce

$0.49

4 oz Rojo Sauce

$0.99

KIDS

Kids Cheese quesadilla

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$5.00

8" flour tortilla with chihuahua cheese add any protein or veggies for a small upcharge

Kids chicken and bean soft taco w/ rice

Kids chicken and bean soft taco w/ rice

$5.00

6" flour tortilla, with pollo, refried beans & chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of rice

Kids Bean and cheese Burrito w/ rice

Kids Bean and cheese Burrito w/ rice

$5.00

8" flour tortilla with refried beans & chihuahua cheese. Served with a side rice

Kids Mini cheese nacho

Kids Mini cheese nacho

$5.00

Sunny's corn tortilla chips topped with our queso. You can add a protein or veggies for a small upcharge

Kids steak and bean soft taco w rice

Kids steak and bean soft taco w rice

$5.00

6" flour tortilla with asada, refried beans and chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of rice

BEVERAGES

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.99

Sprite

$2.49

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Tea

$2.49

Water

Tonic

$1.99

Club soda

$1.99

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Be sure to follow us on Instagram @sunnyscantinastl

Website

Location

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63139

Directions

Gallery
Sunny's Cantina image
Sunny's Cantina image
Sunny's Cantina image

