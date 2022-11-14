Small Batch imageView gallery
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

Small Batch 3001 Locust

review star

No reviews yet

3001 Locust

Saint Louis, MO 63103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hushpuppies
Fried Rice
Rigatoni Alla Norma

Small plates

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Hushpuppies

$9.00

jalapeño. red onion. remoulade.

Smashed Cucumbers

$9.00

sesame. chili. crispy shallot. herbs.

Poutine

$12.00

fries. roasted mushroom. local cheddar curds. gravy. chives.

Salad

$10.00

Mesclun, delicata, craisins, pepitas, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Fare

Rigatoni Alla Norma

Rigatoni Alla Norma

$17.00

eggplant. tomato. seitan. ricotta salata. basil. chili oil.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$19.00

zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.

Lion’s Mane

$25.00

Falafel Sandwich

$16.00

garbanzo bean and herb falafel. marinated tomato & cucumber. pickled red onion. aioli. beer bun. fries.

Campanelle di Fagioli

$17.00

Campanelle noodles, cannellini sauce, carrot, green bean, kale

Tofu Satay Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Marinated tofu, coconut peanut sauce, pear relish, sriracha dipping sauce

Dessert

Pot de Creme

$9.00

Vegan peanut butter pudding, chocolate ganache

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Apple, whiskey, cream cheese, granola

Affogato

$8.00

Coconut ice cream, bourbon cherries, espresso

Pre Fixe

T1 - Shared

T2 - Main

T3 - Sweets

Daily Special

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3001 Locust, Saint Louis, MO 63103

Directions

Gallery
Small Batch image
Small Batch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Narwhal's Crafted
orange star4.7 • 1,238
3906 Laclede Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Baileys' Range
orange starNo Reviews
920 Olive Street St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Central West End
orange star4.5 • 2,000
398 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Turmeric Street Style - FS 06 - Turmeric Street Style
orange starNo Reviews
3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6, St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
BooCoo - 1031 Lynch Street
orange starNo Reviews
1031 Lynch Street Saint Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
Central West End
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston