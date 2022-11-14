Vegan
Bars & Lounges
Small Batch 3001 Locust
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3001 Locust, Saint Louis, MO 63103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Turmeric Street Style - FS 06 - Turmeric Street Style
No Reviews
3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6, St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurant
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant