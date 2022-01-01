Go
Che Fico Alimentari

Hello and thank you for choosing Che Fico Alimentari for your catered event! We would be more than happy to help with menu creation and can accommodate orders of all sizes, we look forward to serving you soon! For any questions, comments, and inquiries please contact catering@chefico.com.

834 Divisadero Street

Popular Items

Napoletana Pizza$28.00
san marzano, anchovies, taggiasca olives, chili, arugula
Vegetarian Chopped Salad$24.00
lettuces, provolone, dill, spring onion, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, herbed ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette (GF)
Foccacia$9.00
Fennel pollen, chili flake, sea salt, lemon zest - served with mascarpone cheese and olive oil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$28.00
caciocavallo, lacinato kale, chili flake
Insalata Tritata$24.00
lettuces, provolone, salami, dill, spring onion, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, herbed ricotta salata, red wine vinaigrette (GF)
Margherita Pizza$25.00
san marzano, double 8 dairy mozzarella, basil
Suppli (2pc)$10.00
fried risotto, fontina, tomato, dill
Lasagna Bolognese (frozen)$25.00
Bake at home!
Meat ragu lasagna for 2
(comes frozen)
Prosciutto & Burrata$22.00
San Daniele Prosciutto, ligurian olive oil
Side of Patate Fritte$12.00
garlic confit, oregano, chili flake, parmigiano reggiano
Location

834 Divisadero Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
