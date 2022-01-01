Go
Welcome to the Cuisine by Claudette app! With three locations and growing quickly, we want to make your Claudette’s experience as delicious, easy, and awesome as possible. We know sometimes you just need a Superfood smoothie STAT or maybe a melty, gooey, impossibly healthy Disco Biscuit and we want to make your appetite’s dreams come true in a jiffy. With the Cuisine by Claudette app, not only can you skip the lines (and yes sometimes they are long because well…we are #trending and make REAL food, made to order and it’s divine for every mood and occasion) but you will automatically be signed up for the Claudette Cash Rewards Program which will earn you cash value points to redeem whenever you want with a special birthday 🎁 🎂 💰 💵 cash reward as our way of saying we love and celebrate you! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

190 Beach 69th St Unit 117 ("C") • $$$

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

-Cheddar Grilled Cheese$11.00
Cheddar, Turkey Bacon and Maple Syrup
-Fries (V)$5.00
-Avocado Toast (V)$5.00
Avocado, Lemon, Red Pepper, Tahini, and Cherry Tomato on Seeded Multigran Sourdough Toast
-Rockabowl (GF)(V)$12.00
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
-Build Your Own Power Bowl$12.00
Choose One Base/Protein/Leafy Green/Dressing and go to Town on the Add- Ons
-The Green (GF)(V)$8.00
Apple, Kale, Lemon, & Ginger
-Cauliflower Wings (V)$10.00
Cauliflower Florets Breaded with Panko and Oatly Drenched in Your Choice of Sauce
-The G.O.A.T. (GF)(V)$6.00
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Sliced Banana, Blueberries, & Homemade Peanut Butter
-Traditional(V)$12.00
Homemade Falafel, Slaw, Shepherd’s Salad, Hummus & Tahini, Served in a Pita
-Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Fresh chocolate chip cookies baked daily.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Catering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

190 Beach 69th St Unit 117 ("C")

Arverne NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
