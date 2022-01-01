Go
D Bar Denver

Upscale American comfort food and dessert bar.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

494 E 19th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Down$18.00
It's Simple!
Choose your drink... Choose your 2 items... Choose your sweet treat! Enjoy!
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in a Honey Sriracha Glaze topped with Spiced Peanuts & Fresh Mint
Funfetti Cupcake$4.00
Funfetti Cupcake with American Buttercream Frosting
Beignets$8.00
3 Plain Beignets in an order. Add choice of filling... Lemon, Nutella or Raspberry +$2
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.75
fresh baked cookie.
chocolate chunk and a daily rotating flavor
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

494 E 19th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
