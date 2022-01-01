DePaola's Pub and Grille
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
Location
1401 Sulphur Spring Rd, Halethorpe MD 21227
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
G&M Restaurant - 804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd
4.4 • 9
804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd Linthicum Height, MD 21090
View restaurant