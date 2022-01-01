Go
Toast

El Pavo Real

Real Mexican for the real New Orleans

SANDWICHES

4401 S Broad Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Pescado Frito$9.00
battered and fried fresh gulf fish with chipotle mayo, slaw, pickled onion, cilantro, fresh jalepeno
Chips and Salsa$4.00
house made tortilla chips with 2 salsas
Bean and Rice Plate$3.00
Guacamole$8.00
ripe avocado mashed with fresh lime, onion, jalapenos and cilantro
Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas$11.50
braised shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas smothered in guajillo suace and baked with cheese
Ensalada de la Casa$8.00
green leaf lettuce, radish, grape tomato, tomatillo, queso fresco, pepitas, chipotle/lime viniagrette
Al Pastor$9.00
achiote marinated pork grilled with pineapple with pineapple cilantro salsa
Steak$9.50
flame grilled chipotle rubbed sirloin with tomatillo/avocado salsa, jalapeno, lime onion, cilantro, queso fresco
Chicken Tinga$7.00
tomatillo/avocado salsa, cilantro, lime onion, queso fresco, jalapeno
Rajas con Queso$8.50
roasted poblano, caramelized onion and fresh corn in a creamy, cheesy dip with tortilla chips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4401 S Broad Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Easy Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marjie's Grill

No reviews yet

A Rad Place to Jam!

Ruby Slipper Café

No reviews yet

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; and downtown Pensacola, FL.

Midway Pizza

No reviews yet

NOLA's very own deep dish pizza on Freret St . Fresh Pizza, cold beer, killer wings... What more could you want?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston