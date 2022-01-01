Go
Frozen Elephants

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM

6460 greenfield rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

STRAWBERRY DREAMS$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE BITES STRAWBERRY SAUCE
Cookies & Cream
PEANUT PARADISE$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CARAMEL SAUCE, PEANUTS
BLACK AND WHITE$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CRUSHED OREOS
Oreo Rumble Shake$5.69
ORIGINAL Elephant Ear$7.99
FRIED DOUGH WITH ELEPHANT SAUCE AND EITHER POWDERED SUGAR OR CINNAMON SUGAR BLEND.
Superman
Strawberry Shake$5.19
Churros (6 piece)$7.99
Hot and Fresh Made to order Churros, covered in Cinnamon-Sugar and served with a side of Dipping Sauce
PEBBLES N CREAM$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, VANILLA SAUCE, FRUITY PEBBLES
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6460 greenfield rd

Dearborn MI

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
