Frozen Elephants
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM
6460 greenfield rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6460 greenfield rd
Dearborn MI
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wing Fellas
Come in and enjoy!
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND DEARBORN
Providing quality food and service since 1972.
Xushi Ko
Come on in and enjoy!
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn
Come in and enjoy!