Gertrude's

Gertrude’s serves locally sourced farm-fresh food that preserves Chesapeake culinary traditions.

SEAFOOD

10 Art Museum Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)

Popular Items

Gertrude's Candy Bar$8.00
Dark chocolate mousse, soft caramel, hazelnut crunch
GERTIE'S CRAB CAKE PLATTER$35.00
Broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), rosemary potatoes, apple-fennel slaw, basil-caper tartar sauce
LG CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Romaine, aged Parmesan, herbed croutons, anchovies, our signature Caesar dressing
Gertie’s Crab Cake Family Meal for Four (4)$155.00
Four broiled “all-lump” Baltimore-style cake (by John’s grandmother), basil-caper tartar sauce.
Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
MARYLAND PAN-FRIED CHICKEN$20.00
Marinated chicken (2 thighs & 1 leg), mashed potatoes, gravy, apple-fennel slaw, buttermilk biscuit
SALMON ALLA BELLA$23.00
Organic salmon (egg, Parmesan & herb coating), lemon caper butter, garlic mashed potatoes and garlic-sesame spinach
QUART OF APPLE FENNEL SLAW$8.00
QUART OF CREAM OF CRAB SOUP$24.00
ED'S BBQ PORK BABY BACK RIBS$25.00
½ rack ribs, warm fingerling potato salad, stewed greens with black-eyed peas, cornbread & butter
Tilghman Island Family Meal for Four (4)$150.00
Boardwalk Crab Cakes (4) served with three-mustard sauce, and Maryland Pan-fried Chicken (8 thighs & 4 legs).
Includes: choice of Miss Jean's Red Crab Soup (quart) or Caesar Salad (for 4); Warm Fingerling Potato Salad (quart); Slow-Braised Stewed Greens with Black-Eyed Peas (quart); 4 Buttermilk Biscuits w/butter; and Chef's Sweet Treat of the Day.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

10 Art Museum Dr

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

