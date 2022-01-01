Go
Goldee's Barbecue

BBQ

4645 Dick Price Road • $$

Avg 4.8 (124 reviews)

Brisket Class (7/18)$1,000.00
On Monday July 18th we will be hosting our first Goldee’s class after being named the 1# Barbecue restaurant by Texas Monthly. In this class you will learn our entire brisket process from start to finish including trim, seasoning, fire management, temps, rendering fat, tallow, brisket doneness, slicing, plating, and everything to look for in a brisket! The class will run from 10 AM to 6 PM and will end with a Q&A from the Goldee’s crew. Every attendee will receive a Goldee’s Goodybag which includes an exclusive hat and shirt, Goldee’s sauce bottle, Goldee’s brisket rub + all purpose rub, and stickers.
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4645 Dick Price Road

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

