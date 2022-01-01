Go
Goodly Cookies

17250 Davenport St

Popular Items

Big Cinnajon$3.50
This snickerdoodle inspired cookie comes with homemade cinnamon chips that burst during baking to leave incredible cinnamon pockets to create the perfect balance of warm, sweet, and cinnamon. Named for a huge inspiration to our operation, the late Jon M Huntsman, who taught us the value of giving back.
Brookie$3.50
Can’t decide? We have you covered! Our Brookie is half chocolate chip, half chocolate brownie, and designed for those who just can’t pick between the two.
The Goodly General (Chocolate Chip)$3.50
The best fresh baked, late night Chocolate Chip cookie out there! This classic is made with the finest ingredients in the land bathed in chewy goodness, baked to golden perfection and doused with a chocolate chunk kick.
Party Dozen$35.98
Choose (12) of your favorite Goodly Cookies.
Sixperience$15.98
Choose (6) of your favorite Goodly Cookies.
Choc PB Love$3.50
For the PB connoisseur who thinks they have tried it all. Try a warm one of these and we will blow your peanut butter lovin mind right off your head and put the goodliest smile on your face that you have ever seen.
Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip$3.50
This delectable new addition to our menu is just as tantalizing as our Goodly General, but made with entirely gluten free flour. As always, our classic chocolate chip is made from Semi Sweet chocolate chips and weighs in at 6 oz.
White Chocolate Raspberry Delight$3.50
This giant, amazing, and one of a kind cookie will leave you wondering how you ever lived without the WCR in your life before now. Loaded with real raspberries and lots of gooey white chocolate, this is absolutely one of our favorites.
Box of 4$10.98
Choose (4) of your favorite Goodly Cookies.
Lemon$3.50
Our famous lemon cookie is inspired by one of our favorite drinks: sweet & tart lemonade. Made with white chocolate chips, fresh lemons, and topped off with a delightful lemon glaze, this cookie will leave you feeling both satisfied and refreshed!
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
