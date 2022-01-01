Go
Gus's BBQ - Porter Ranch

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. The restaurant makes its home in The Vineyards, one of Los Angeles' premier lifestyle centers offering world class entertainment, dining and shopping. Gus's is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

20179 W. Rinaldi Street Suite 150 • $$

Avg 4 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs$31.95
brushed with our original bbq sauce
Ribs and Two Meat Combo$29.95
Mix and Match to create the perfect combo
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
Southern Fried Chicken$21.95
half of a boneless chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, braised southern greens, apple cider gravy
Chicken and Two Meat Combo$28.95
Mix and Match to create the perfect combo
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.95
original bbq sauce, Gus's house spread, cole slaw, rustic ciabatta bun
Cast Iron Cornbread$7.95
served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter
Gus's Famous Burger$15.95
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20179 W. Rinaldi Street Suite 150

Porter Ranch CA

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

