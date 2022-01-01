Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Idle Hour

2,374 Reviews

$$

4824 Vineland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 91601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Homeboy Soft Pretzel

Homeboy Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Giant fluffy Bavarian pretzel with a butter wash & salt. Served with queso.

Portabello Steak Fries

Portabello Steak Fries

$9.00

Garlic, basil aioli, parmesan

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Crispy fried cauliflower with Idle Hour's buffalo wing sauce & Ranch.

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$15.00

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, rocket, rye bread.

Barrel Burger

Barrel Burger

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, american or swiss cheese, barrel sauce, caramelized onions, rocket, & tomato on Hawaiian Bun (Sub Beyond Burger add $3)

Meatloaf Melt

Meatloaf Melt

$15.00Out of stock

House smoked meatloaf, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, rye bread. W/ fries or tots

Sd Tater Tots

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

6 Buffalo Wings

$9.00

10 Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Alcoholic Beverage

16 oz Mule

16 oz Mule

$35.00
32 oz Mule

32 oz Mule

$65.00
16 oz Old Fashioned

16 oz Old Fashioned

$50.00
32 oz Old Fashioned

32 oz Old Fashioned

$85.00
16 oz Paloma

16 oz Paloma

$35.00
32 oz Paloma

32 oz Paloma

$65.00
16 oz Basil Bulldog

16 oz Basil Bulldog

$45.00

Fords Gin, Chareau Liquor, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Muddled Basil

32 oz Basil Bulldog

32 oz Basil Bulldog

$85.00

Fords Gin, Chareau Liquor, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Muddled Basil

Bottle - Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Bottle - Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle - Rose

$30.00

Modelo - Bottle

$5.00

Peroni - Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA - Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Santa Monica Blonde - 20 oz. - Can

$8.00

PBR - Can

$5.00Out of stock

Stone Delicious IPA - Can

$6.00

Truly Can

Out of stock

Marg Kit

$120.00

32 Oz Marg Mix

$25.00

16 Oz Marg

$30.00

16 Oz Kentucky Mule

$35.00

32 Oz Kentuckymule

$65.00

6 Pack PBR

$24.00

12 Oz Mule

$28.00

12 Oz Paloma

$28.00

12 Oz Old Fashioned

$39.00

12 Oz Bulldog

$35.00

12 Oz Groundworks Cold Brew

$12.00

8 Oz Old Fashioned

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Ginger Beer 16 oz.

$10.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

4 Pack Mexican Coke

$11.00

RETAIL

Bulldog Mug

$22.00

Longsleeve Shirt

$40.00

Bulldog Ashtray

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:50 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Idle Hour is one of the last standing structures of the "Programmatic architecture" movement in Los Angeles and now serves Americana cocktails and fare that are a definitive time stamp reflective of its original era.

Website

Location

4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91601

Directions

Gallery
Idle Hour image
Idle Hour image
Idle Hour image
Idle Hour image

Similar restaurants in your area

Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Verse - Toluca Lake
orange starNo Reviews
4212 Lankershim Blvd Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
The New Deal - Magnolia Park
orange star4.0 • 401
3501 W Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Hank's Bagels BURBANK
orange starNo Reviews
4315 W Riverside Drive Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
The Roguelike Tavern
orange star5.0 • 20
259 North Pass Ave Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Forman's Whiskey Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
10149 Riverside Dr. Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
BlaqHaus NoHo
orange star4.1 • 1,647
11671 Victory Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Brews Brothers
orange star4.6 • 612
5140 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Tiki No
orange star4.0 • 607
4657 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Hungry Habanero
orange star4.5 • 200
11040 Magnolia Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001474 - NOHO Commons
orange star4.3 • 146
5300 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Toluca Lake
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston