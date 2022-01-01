North Hollywood restaurants you'll love

North Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Must-try North Hollywood restaurants

Idle Hour image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Idle Hour

4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meatloaf Melt$15.00
House smoked meatloaf, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, rye bread. W/ fries or tots
Homeboy Soft Pretzel$8.00
Giant fluffy Bavarian pretzel with a butter wash & salt. Served with queso.
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, rocket, rye bread.
BlaqHaus NoHo image

SALADS

BlaqHaus NoHo

11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Fried Oreos$7.00
TRIPLE CHEESE MAC DADDY$11.00
Firehouse Subs image

SANDWICHES • SUBS

Firehouse Subs

5077 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (2811 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast, served Fully Involved with provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
Cookies$1.19
Choose from a variety of freshly baked cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
Italian
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing, and seasonings, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

5077 Lankershim, North Hollywood

Avg 4.8 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Sun ^$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
THE FAT DOG image

 

THE FAT DOG

11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short-Rib French Dip$14.00
Braised short rib(beef), caramelized onions, gruyere cheese(hard yellow cheese from Switzerland with a pungent taste), sliced ciabatta and au jus
Hot Wings$12.00
Consists of 3 whole wings
Dry rub seasoned, papirika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder
Dry roasted then deep fried and tossed with wing sauce.
Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Alternative Burger$14.00
Patty is made with, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, onion, flour (gluten), peanut butter, soy sauce, tahini paste, sunflower seeds.
Garnished with alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and avocado
Served with lemon herb aioli(vegan)
Brioche bun grilled with sambal aioli
The Comedy Chateau image

 

The Comedy Chateau

4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Skewers$13.00
Beet Salad$15.00
RISKY BUSINESS image

 

RISKY BUSINESS

10437 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pitfire Pizza image

 

Pitfire Pizza

5211 LANKERSHIM BLVD, N. HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Habanero

11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asada Burrito$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, House Cheese Blend, Serrano Pesto, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
Slow cooked beef chuck roast, Guacamole, Salsa Roja, Cilantro
Asada Fries$9.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, Serrano Pesto, Pickled Jalapeños, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro.
Restaurant banner

 

Eat NOHO

11108 magnolia Blvd, North hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
