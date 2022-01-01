North Hollywood restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Idle Hour
4824 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles
|Meatloaf Melt
|$15.00
House smoked meatloaf, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, rye bread. W/ fries or tots
|Homeboy Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
Giant fluffy Bavarian pretzel with a butter wash & salt. Served with queso.
|Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, rocket, rye bread.
SALADS
BlaqHaus NoHo
11671 Victory Boulevard, North Hollywood
|BETTER THAN POPEYEZ CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
|Fried Oreos
|$7.00
|TRIPLE CHEESE MAC DADDY
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • SUBS
Firehouse Subs
5077 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood
|Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked turkey breast, served Fully Involved with provolone on a toasted sub roll.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side.
|Cookies
|$1.19
Choose from a variety of freshly baked cookies including chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
|Italian
Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing, and seasonings, served Fully Involved.
Fully Involved® – Loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a kosher dill pickle on the side
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
5077 Lankershim, North Hollywood
|The Sun ^
|$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
|The Herald ^
|$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
THE FAT DOG
11050 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
|Braised Short-Rib French Dip
|$14.00
Braised short rib(beef), caramelized onions, gruyere cheese(hard yellow cheese from Switzerland with a pungent taste), sliced ciabatta and au jus
|Hot Wings
|$12.00
Consists of 3 whole wings
Dry rub seasoned, papirika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder
Dry roasted then deep fried and tossed with wing sauce.
Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
|Alternative Burger
|$14.00
Patty is made with, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, onion, flour (gluten), peanut butter, soy sauce, tahini paste, sunflower seeds.
Garnished with alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and avocado
Served with lemon herb aioli(vegan)
Brioche bun grilled with sambal aioli
The Comedy Chateau
4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
|Shrimp Skewers
|$13.00
|Beet Salad
|$15.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Habanero
11040 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood
|Asada Burrito
|$12.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Guacamole, House Cheese Blend, Serrano Pesto, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.50
Slow cooked beef chuck roast, Guacamole, Salsa Roja, Cilantro
|Asada Fries
|$9.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Guacamole, Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, Serrano Pesto, Pickled Jalapeños, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro.