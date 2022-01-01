Go
Toast

The Comedy Chateau

Come in and enjoy!

4615 Lankershim Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Skewers$13.00
Beet Salad$15.00
See full menu

Location

4615 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Ernie's Taco House (North Hollywood) is a staple of the San Fernando Valley, serving you since 1946. We are grateful for our amazing customers who have made it possible for us to keep our doors open despite the current circumstances.

Vitello's Restaurant

No reviews yet

California Inspired Contemporary Italian Cuisine

Verse

No reviews yet

An all encompassing discovery of Food, Drink and Entertainment in a comfortable, non pretentious atmosphere, while receiving a specially curated, customized and detailed service experience.
Seasonal and sustainable fare maintaining the true essence of nature, through flavor, texture and presentation

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston