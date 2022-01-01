Go
Idle Hour

Idle Hour is one of the last standing structures of the "Programmatic architecture" movement in Los Angeles and now serves Americana cocktails and fare that are a definitive time stamp reflective of its original era.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4824 Vineland Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (2374 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$8.00
Crispy fried cauliflower with Idle Hour's buffalo wing sauce & Ranch.
Strbrry Daq$10.00
Chicken Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, roasted peppers, goat cheese, rocket, rye bread.
Portabello Steak Fries$7.00
Garlic, basil aioli, parmesan
Lagunitas IPA - Bottle$5.00
Meatloaf Melt$15.00
House smoked meatloaf, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, rye bread. W/ fries or tots
Homeboy Soft Pretzel$8.00
Giant fluffy Bavarian pretzel with a butter wash & salt. Served with queso.
Barrel Burger$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, american or swiss cheese, barrel sauce, caramelized onions, rocket, & tomato on Hawaiian Bun (Sub Beyond Burger add $3)
16 Oz Kentucky Mule$35.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4824 Vineland Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:50 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:50 am - 2:00 am
