Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

BlaqHaus NoHo

1,647 Reviews

$$

11671 Victory Boulevard

North Hollywood, CA 91606

Order Again

Bottle Service

Package 1 Two Regular Bottle 1 Hookah

$700.00

Package 2 One regular Bottle One Premium

$1,000.00

Package 3 Two Premium Bottles 2 Hookahs

$1,300.00

Food

PREGAME BBQ Sliders

$11.66

PREGAME Triple Mac Daddy

$11.66

PREGAME Wings

$11.66

Wedges Pan

Wedges

Wedges

$75.00+

Fried Deviled Eggs Pan

Fried Deviled Eggs

Fried Deviled Eggs

$8.99

Deep-fried deviled eggs...don't ask...just try them!!!

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders

BBQ Chicken Sliders

BBQ Chicken Sliders

$150.00+

Shredded chicken cooked in our signature BBQ sauce, topped with a fresh sweet chipotle slaw served inside a mini brioche bun

Mac and Cheese Pan

Mac and Cheese Full Pan 13x9

$125.00

Mac and Cheese Half Pan 8x8

$90.00

Crab Dip Pan

Crab Dip Full Fan 13x9 (served with 6 loaves of Sliced French Bread)

$399.00

Crab Dip Half Pan 8x8 (served with 3 loaves of Sliced French Bread)

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
If you're looking for a unique place to grab a bite in North Hollywood, make sure to visit BlaqHaus NoHo. Our vision is to create a fantastic southern restaurant experiences that people want to come back to. Whether you're looking for a high-energy Hip-Hop and R&B space, are craving authentic southern food for dinner, or want to take advantage of our open late dining and hookah bar, you'll want to visit us for an evening you won't forget. Our restaurant and lounge bring the East Coast to the West Coast with signature dishes of shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, something that is truly unique in the area.

