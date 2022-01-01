Go
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

Ernie's Taco House (North Hollywood) is a staple of the San Fernando Valley, serving you since 1946. We are grateful for our amazing customers who have made it possible for us to keep our doors open despite the current circumstances.

#9 Two Item Combo$16.95
Served with your choice of sides.
#35\tSkylab Burrito$17.95
A giant sized flour tortilla, filled with your choice of chile con carne (pork or beef) or shredded chicken, and layered with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, and topped with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (pork or chicken), chopped tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
#60\tQuesadilla$10.95
Two flour tortillas, filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, and finished with a scoop of sour cream, tomato, and chile jalapeño.
#5D\tCarne Asada Burrito$16.95
A large flour tortilla, filled with strips of carne asada, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with diced tomato, green onion, melted cheese, and our red and guacamole sauces. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#67\tGuacamole (8oz)$7.95
Our delicious avocado dip, made with tomato, onions, cilantro, and a dash of lime.
Mexican Rice$4.95
Refried Beans$4.95
#10\tThree Item Combo$19.95
Served with your choice of sides.
#B Taco$5.50
Your choice of filling, stuffed in a crispy fried tortilla, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our house salsa. Chicken tacos also come topped with chopped tomato.
#C Cheese Enchilada$5.50
A corn tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, heated to perfection and smothered in our red enchilada sauce, topped with cheese, chopped green onion and tomato.
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

4410 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
