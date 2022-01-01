The Comedy Chateau
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Easy Street Burgers - 4143 Lankershim Boulevard
No Reviews
4143 Lankershim Boulevard Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurant
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
No Reviews
11118 Magnolia blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Hollywood
More near North Hollywood