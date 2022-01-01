The Comedy Chateau imageView gallery

The Comedy Chateau

4615 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91602

Appetizers

Al Pastor Cauliflower Tacos

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Cheese and Charcuterie

$20.00

Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

French Fries

$8.00

Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Prosciutto Burrata Crostini

$16.00

Rib Eye Steak Bites

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Kale Endive

$16.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Shrooms Pizza

$18.00

Spicy Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Vegan Pizza

$16.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

St. Felix Burger

$18.00

Short Rib Entree

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Bacon Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Salmon Entre

$24.00

Lemon Pasta

$16.00

Spicy Bolognese Pasta

$20.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDERS (w fries)

$18.00

STEAK & FRIES

$25.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake with Ice Cream

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

New York Cheese Cake

$12.00

Liquor

Bar Code VODKA (House)

$12.00

Absoult Mandrin

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Ketel One Citron

$14.00

Stoli Orange

$14.00

Stoli

$14.00

Blueberry Stoli

$4.00

Raspberry Stoli

$14.00

Lemon Stoli

$14.00

Bar Code GIN (House)

$12.00

Aviation

$14.00

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

tanquerray

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Bar Code RUM (House)

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Malibu Rum

$14.00

Myers Dark Rum

$14.00

TEQUILA Bar Code (House)

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Herradura Repo

$16.00

1800 Anejo

$18.00

Mezcal Monte Alban

$12.00

Bar Code WHISKEY (House)

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$14.00

Jack Daniel

$14.00

Jack Honey

$14.00

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Woodford Reeserve

$16.00

Skrewball

$13.00

High West

$14.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Fireball Cinnamon

$11.00

Jackfire

$12.00

Jack Singel Barrel Select

$16.00

Proper Twelve

$12.00

Jim Bean Apple

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Crown Royale

$16.00

Chivas

$14.00

Dewar's 15

$16.00

Dewar's White Label

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red

$15.00

Lagavulin 16

$23.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

McCallan 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 year

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14 year

$16.00

Christian Bros VS

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$16.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Tuaca

$14.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Baileys

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Beer

805

$10.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Corona

$10.00

Heineken

$10.00

Stella

$10.00

Modelo

$10.00

Modelo Negro

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA

$10.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Bucket of 6 Beers

$48.00

N/A Beer

$8.00

MODELO CAN

$8.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$14.00

Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Riesling

$14.00

Cabernet

$14.00

Malbec

$14.00

Merlot

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Rose

$14.00

Champaign

$14.00

Cocktails

AMF (Adios, MF)

$16.00

Ameretto Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritzer

$16.00

Apple Martini

$15.00

Bay Breeze

$14.00

Blue Humor Blueberry Martini

$16.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$16.00

Heckler

$16.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00

Mindori Sour

$15.00

LMTAO

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita (house tequila)

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

St Felix of NoHo

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Vesper

$16.00

UPCHARGE for Tequila

$4.00

UPCHARGE for Manhattan

$4.00

UPCHARGE for Negroni

$4.00

UPCHARGE for Old Fashioned

$3.00

(ISLAND POP) Sammy's BBC

$9.00

(PINEAPPLE SPALSH) Sammy's BBC

$9.00

(TANGERINE DREAM) Sammy's BBC

$9.00

(CHERRY COLA) Sammy's BBC

$9.00

BUCKET OF 6 Sammy's BBC

$42.00

UPCHARGE (RUM) for Beach Bar Cocktails

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Squirt

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

COFFEE

COFFEE BLACK

$5.00

COFFEE W MILK ON THE SIDE

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

BLACK TEA

$5.00

DRINK SPECIAL

SKREW BALL Peanut Butter Whiskey Shot

$6.00

FIREBALL Cinnamon Whiskey Shot

$6.00

TRULY Hard Seltzer

$6.00

MODELO CAN

$6.00

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$25.00

HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
4615 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91602

