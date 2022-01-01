- Home
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
1,650 Reviews
$$
4410 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91602
Appetizers
#57 Nachos
Crisp tostaditas topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo.
#58 Panchos
Corn chips, topped with melted cheese and refried beans, covered with your choice of protein, and heated with bits of green onions, tomato, jalapeno, and sour cream.
#59 Guacamole
Delicious avocado dip garnished with shredded lettuce, bits of onion, diced tomato, a dash of cilantro and lime juice, sprinkled with Monterey Jack cheese, and topped with a scoop of sour cream. (Does not come in shell for take out.)
#60 Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas, filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese, and finished with a scoop of sour cream, tomato, and chile jalapeño.
#66 Botana
(1) Chicken flauta, (1) potato flauta, (2) beef taquitos, (1) mini cheese quesadilla, (4) beef albondigas, all served with a scoop of guacamole and a portion of refried beans.
Breakfast/Desayunos 11AM-2PM
#50 Steak and Eggs
Rib-eye steak cooked to order, served with refried beans and Mexican rice or French fries.
#51 Spanish Omelette
A delicious omelette made with cheese and topped with our mild Spanish sauce, tomato, and green onion, all served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
#52 Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs (sunny-side up) served on a corn tortilla, and topped with our mild Spanish sauce, tomato, and green onion, all served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
#53 Chorizo Con Huevo
Mild Mexican sausage combined with scrambled egg, served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and tortillas.
#54 Huevos a la Gringo
Papas compuestas (potatoes) with chile Ortega and eggs, served with refried beans, Mexican rice, and tortillas.
#55 Machaca con Huevo
Eggs, shredded beef, onions, and bell peppers, scrambled and served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
#56 Carnitas con Huevo
Pork carnitas and two eggs served sunny side up, with refried beans, Mexican rice, and tortillas.
Chilaquiles Con Eggs
Ensaladas (Salads)
#61 Ensalada Compuesta
Crispy iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheese, black olives, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.
#63 Ensalada de Aguacate y Camaron
A tossed green salad topped with shrimp, slices of avocado, tomato, black olives, drizzled with your choice of dressing, all nestled in a crispy shell.
#64 Taco Salad
Mixed green salad, topped with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, tomato, black olives, Mexican rice, and refried beans, all served in a crispy shell. Includes choice of sour cream or guacamole. (For Take Out, rice and beans placed in a separate container to keep shell crispy.)
Sopas (Soups)
#68 Beef Albondiga Soup
Our specially seasoned meatballs, served in a hot broth, with cabbage, celery, carrots, cilantro, green beans, tomatoes, and onions. 32 Oz served with a side of rice.
#68 Chicken Albondigas Soup
#68V Veggie Soup
Our vegetable soup, with cabbage, celery, carrots, cilantro, green beans, tomatoes, and onions. 32 Oz served with a side of rice.
#69 Chicken Soup
Tender pieces of chicken, served in a hot broth, with cabbage, celery, carrots, cilantro, green beans, tomatoes, and onions. 32 Oz served with a side of rice.
#69T Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken in our delicious chile guajillo and tomato based broth, topped with tortilla strips, Monterey Jack cheese, and avocado chunks. (Toppings served in a separate container for Take Out orders.)
#69P Pozole
A Mexican tradition! Chicken, hominy, cabbage, onion, oregano, served in a delicious broth.
Mariscos
#27 Gringo Special
Two krabmeat or shrimp enchiladas, topped with sliced avocado, tomato, and chopped green onion, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a scoop of sour cream.
#28 Deluxe Shrimp
Six breaded shrimp, served with avocado slices, cocktail sauce, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
#29 Halibut a la Plancha
A charbroiled halibut steak, topped with sauteed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, served alongside Mexican rice, refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
#30 Halibut Al Mojo de Ajo
A halibut steak, seasoned with garlic, salt, bits of green onion, and cilantro, all sauteed in butter, and served to you on a steaming platter. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and corn or flour tortillas.
#31 Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, chile pasilla, and cilantro, served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
#32 Coctel de Camaron
A sundae glass filled with a hearty serving of shrimp, diced avocado, tomato, onion, and cilantro in a mild red sauce, and finished with a squeeze of lemon. Served with saltine crackers.
#33 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Delicious garlic sauteed shrimp, garnished with cilantro, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#40 Fish Tacos (2)
Deep fried breaded OR grilled fish wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and layered with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Grilled fish tacos include sautéed chopped green squash and special seasoning. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#40B Tacos de Camaron (Shrimp Tacos, 2)
Shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion and cilantro, wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, all served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Fajitas
#36 Fajitas
Tender strips of marinated beef or chicken, grilled with bell pepper, onion, squash, tomato, and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, your choice of tortillas, and a scoop of guacamole.
#37 Veggie Fajitas
Vegetable fajitas made with onion, red and green bell pepper, squash, and tomato, and served with rice, beans, your choice of tortillas, and a scoop of guacamole.
#38 Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sautéed with onion, red and green bell pepper, squash, tomato, and served with rice, beans, your choice of tortillas, and a scoop of guacamole.
#39 Mar y Tierra
Your choice of beef and shrimp, or chicken and shrimp, sautéed with green and red bell pepper, onion, tomato, and squash. Comes with your choice of tortillas, rice and beans, and a scoop of guacamole.
#34 Parillada
Garlic shrimp, strips of chicken, and rib-eye steak, served over sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, squash and tomato, topped with pickled red onions and oregano. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
Ernie's Combinations
Ernie's Burritos
#3D Red Burrito
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with chile con carne (beef), cheese and refried beans, and topped with bits of tomato, green onion, melted Monterey Jack cheese and our mild red sauce. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#4D Green Burrito
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or chile verde (pork), cheese and refried beans, topped with bits of tomato, green onion, melted Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and our mild ranchera sauce. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#5D Carne Asada Burrito
A large flour tortilla, filled with strips of carne asada, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with diced tomato, green onion, melted cheese, and our red and guacamole sauces. Comes with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#35 Skylab Burrito
A giant sized flour tortilla, filled with your choice of chile con carne (pork or beef) or shredded chicken, and layered with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, and topped with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (pork or chicken), chopped tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Ernie's Dinner Suggestions
#41 Pechuga de Pollo
A grilled chicken breast filet, topped with salsa ranchera, a grilled jalapeño pepper, and served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Comes with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#42 Flautas or Chimichangas
Shredded chicken or beef, mixed with bits of tomato, onion, and bell pepper, rolled into flour tortillas and fried. Comes with a scoop of sour cream and guacamole sauce. Your choice of 2 flautas, 2 chimichangas, or 1 flauta and 1 chimichanga.
#43 Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas, smothered in our salsa ranchera, topped diced tomato, green onion, and melted cheese. Comes with a scoop of sour cream and guacamole, Mexican rice and refried beans.
#44 Tacos de Papa
Two specially seasoned hard-shell potato and onion tacos, topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our mild red salsa, all served alongside Mexican rice and refried beans.
#45 Soft Tacos
Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or grilled chicken, wrapped in warm corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Comes with a serving of Mexican rice and refried beans.
#46 Ernie's Enchiladas
Grilled chicken enchiladas (topped with ranchera sauce), or carne asada enchiladas (topped with red sauce), garnished with chopped green onion and tomato, served alongside pinto beans and Mexican rice, and a scoop of sour cream.
#47A La Tampiquena
Rib-eye steak topped with grilled scallion onions, and a cheese enchilada smothered in our red sauce and garnished with tomato and green onion bits, served with a side of guacamole, rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
#47B La Tampiquena Special
Strips of specially marinated flap meat steak served with a cheese enchilada smothered in our red sauce and garnished with tomato and green onion bits. Comes with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne (Meat)
#22 Carne Asada
Rib-eye steak, charbroiled to your desire, served with our house guacamole, grilled scallion onions and tortillas. Comes with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#25 Carnitas de Puerco (Pork)
Fried chunks of marinated pork, served with pico de gallo, our house guacamole and warm tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Desserts
Flan
An egg custard topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Flan w/ Kahlua
An egg custard topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and Kahlua liqueur.
Fried Ice Cream
Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauces, and finished off with a Maraschino cherry.
Apple Chimichanga w/Ice Cream
Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauces, and finished off with a Maraschino cherry.
Apple Chimichanga
Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauces, and finished off with a Maraschino cherry.
Churro
Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauces, and finished off with a Maraschino cherry.
Churro w/ Ice Cream
Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauces, and finished off with a Maraschino cherry.
Vanilla Ice Cream
A La Carte
#A Enchilada
Your choice of protein, wrapped in a corn tortilla, smothered in our red enchilada sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (chicken), topped with melted cheese, chopped green onion, and tomato.
#B Taco
Your choice of filling, stuffed in a crispy fried tortilla, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and our house salsa. Chicken tacos also come topped with chopped tomato.
#C Cheese Enchilada
A corn tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, heated to perfection and smothered in our red enchilada sauce, topped with cheese, chopped green onion and tomato.
#D Taquitos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or chicken, and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with a side of guacamole sauce.
#E Tamale
A warm tamale, stuffed with chunks of beef or shredded chicken, and covered in our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (chicken), and sprinkled with cheese, chopped tomato and green onion bits.
#F Tostada de Ceviche
A crispy, flat tortilla shell, topped with a mix of shrimp, white fish, krab meat, onions, tomato, cilantro, a splash of lime juice, and garnished with a side of lettuce and sliced avocado.
#G Chile Relleno
An Anaheim bell pepper, stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, egg battered and deep fried, all topped with our salsa ranchera, Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomato and green onion.
#H Burrito
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese and refried beans, topped with our red or ranchera sauces, cheese, and bits of tomato and green onion.
#I Soft Taco
Your choice of meat, wrapped in two corn tortillas, and topped with shredded lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo.
#J Tostada
A flat corn tostada, topped with beef or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, green onion, Monterey Jack cheese, and finished off with a drizzle of our mild red sauce.
#L Burrito
A large flour tortilla, filled with your choice of meat and Monterey Jack cheese, smothered with our red sauce (beef) or ranchera sauce (chicken, pork), and topped with melted cheese, diced tomato and green onion.
#M Burger & Fries
An American favorite! Comes with lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing.
#N Flauta
Shredded chicken or shredded beef, mixed with bits of tomato, onion, and bell pepper, rolled into a flour tortilla and fried. Served with guacamole sauce and sour cream. Also available with potato. (V)
#O Carne Asada Burrito
A large flour tortilla, filled with strips of carne asada, lettuce, tomato, and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with diced tomato, green onion, melted cheese, and our red and guacamole sauces.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our red enchilada sauce, and topped with cheese, tomato, and green onion.
Chips and Salsa
Rice, Beans, and Fries
Salsa/Sauces
Dressing
Miscellaneous Sides
Margaritas
Cocktails
Cerveza
Aguas Frescas
Soft Drinks
Sparkling Water
Juices/Milk
Sports Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Ernie's Taco House (North Hollywood) is a staple of the San Fernando Valley, serving you since 1946. We are grateful for our amazing customers who have made it possible for us to keep our doors open despite the current circumstances.
4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91602