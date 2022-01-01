Restaurant header imageView gallery

Easy Street Burgers 4143 Lankershim Boulevard

4143 Lankershim Boulevard

Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Popular Items

DOUBLE
SINGLE
CLASSIC FRIES

Burgers

SINGLE

SINGLE

$7.00

Single Beef Patty, Single Cheese, Wild Sauce, Pickles

DOUBLE

DOUBLE

$10.00

Double Beef Patty, Double Cheese, Wild Sauce, Pickles

TRIPLE

TRIPLE

$13.00

Triple Beef Patty, Triple Cheese, Wild Sauce, Pickles

4X4

$16.00

Quad Beef Patty, Quad Cheese, Wild Sauce, Pickles

5X5

$19.00

5 Beef Patty, 5 Cheese, Wild Sauce, Pickles

6x6

$22.00

6 Beef Patty, 6 Cheese, Wild Sauce, Pickles

7x7

$25.00

8x8

$28.00

9x9

$31.00

10x10

$34.00

11x11

$37.00

12x12

$40.00

DOG PATTY

$3.00

Non-Seasoned Beef Patty

ADD PATTY

$3.00

SIDE OF GRILLED ONIONS

$1.00

BACON

$2.50

SINGLE JALAPENO MONSTER

$9.50

DOUBLE JALAPENO MONSTER

$12.50

TRIPLE JALAPENO MONSTER

$15.50

4X4 JALAPENO MONSTER

$18.50

5X5 JALAPENO MONSTER

$21.50

6x6 JALAPENO MONSTER

$24.50

Veggie Burgers

SINGLE VEGGIE

SINGLE VEGGIE

$8.00

BEYOND MEAT PATTY AMERICAN CHEESE WILD SAUCE

DOUBLE VEGGIE

DOUBLE VEGGIE

$11.00

BEYOND MEAT PATTY, AMERICAN CHEESE, WILD SAUCE

TRIPLE VEGGIE

TRIPLE VEGGIE

$14.00

BEYOND MEAT PATTY AMERICAN CHEESE WILD SAUCE

4X4 VEGGIE

4X4 VEGGIE

$17.00

BEYOND MEAT PATTY AMERICAN CHEESE WILD SAUCE

VEGGIE FILTHY FRIES

VEGGIE FILTHY FRIES

$11.00

FRIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, BEYOND MEAT PATTY, WILD SAUCE

ADD VEGGIE PATTY

$3.00

JALAPENO MONSTER SINGLE VEGGIE

$10.50

JALAPENO MONSTER VEGGIE DOUBLE

$13.50

JALAPENO MONSTER TRIPLE

$16.50

JALAPENO MONSTER 4X4

$19.50

JALAPENO MONSTER 5X5

$22.50

Fries

CLASSIC FRIES

CLASSIC FRIES

$4.50

CLASSIC SALTED FRIES

CAJUN FRIES

CAJUN FRIES

$5.00

CAJUN SEASONED FRIES

WILD FRIES

WILD FRIES

$7.00

FRIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, WILD SAUCE

FILTHY FRIES

FILTHY FRIES

$10.00

FRIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, WILD SAUCE, SMASHED PATTY

JALAPENO MONSTER WILD FRIES

$9.50

JALAPENO MONSTER FILTHY FRIES

$12.50

Beverages

Soft Drink (Fountain Soda)

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4143 Lankershim Boulevard, Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

