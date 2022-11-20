Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.

9,566 Reviews

$

12940 Victory Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91606

Originals

Burrito

Burrito

$9.95

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

House Specialties

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.45

Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$10.45

Choice of Protein, Cheese

Hard Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco

$4.75

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream & Salsa.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$10.95

Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.25

Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Salsa

Papa Nachos

Papa Nachos

$12.95

Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Taquitos A La Carte

$8.99
Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

$19.25

Includes 2 tacos, 1 Super Quesadilla, 3 Taquitos & Chips.

Combo Plates

Three Taquitos Combo

Three Taquitos Combo

$10.95

Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.

Three Tacos Combo

Three Tacos Combo

$11.50

Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$11.95

Choice of Protein. Served with Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Served with Rice & Beans.

Veggie & Vegan

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Refried or boiled beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25
Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$9.25

French Fries, Avocado, Boiled Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato & Salsa. Served on a wheat tortilla.

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.75

Rice, Boiled Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Guacamole Sauce & Salsa. Served on a wheat tortilla.

Vegetarian Super Nachos

Vegetarian Super Nachos

$11.25

Beans, Cheese Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Vegetarian Papa Nachos

Vegetarian Papa Nachos

$11.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.85

Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$10.75

Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream & Jalapeño.

Chilaquiles with Eggs

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$9.85

Green or Red Salsa. Topped with Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$9.85

Two Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexi- cana. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas (Flour or Corn).

Soup

Menudo

Menudo

$12.50

Served with Tortillas, Flour or Corn.

Pozole

Pozole

$12.50

Served with Chips.

Sweets

Churro

Churro

$1.99

Churro Cheesecake Bites

$5.95

Arroz con Leche

$4.95

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.95
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Extra Egg

$1.55

French Fries

$4.95

Fried Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Beans

$3.25

Side Cheese

$1.95
Side Guac Sauce

Side Guac Sauce

$2.75

Side Guacamole

$4.25

Side Rice

$3.25

Side Sour Cream

$1.95

Tortillas

$1.25

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.75
Iced Horchata Coffee

Iced Horchata Coffee

$4.55

Coffee

$1.49

Refill

$0.75

Water

$1.75

Iced Tea (Bottled)

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.65

Celsius

$2.95

Salsas

We do not include salsas in orders. Please make sure to select on menu if you want salsas.

Red Salsa (2 oz)

$0.25

Red Salsa (4 oz)

$0.50

Green Salsa (2 oz)

$0.25

Greed Salsa (4 oz)

$0.50

Utensils

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested.

Add Utensils

Add Napkins

Tamales & Champurrado

Tamale

$3.20

6 Tamales

$18.00

12 Tamales

$35.00

Champurrado

$3.25

Champurrado Large (32oz)

$6.60

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh Mexican food!

Location

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Directions

