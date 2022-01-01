Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Valley Glen restaurants you'll love

Go
Valley Glen restaurants
Toast

Valley Glen's top cuisines

American
American
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Valley Glen restaurants

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen

12940 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Taquitos Combo$10.95
Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
Three Tacos Combo$11.50
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.
Taco$2.51
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
More about Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen
Bangin Buns image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bangin Buns

12714 Sherman Way, North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (3149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bangin Pops$10.99
Nashville-style tenders fried popcorn-style, served on-top of fries, drenched with our (house) hot-honey sauce.
Bangin Fries$11.99
(2) Nashville-style tenders chopped ontop of fries w/coleslaw, pickles, bangin sauce.
Ranch$0.49
(1) Serving of our (house) ranch.
More about Bangin Buns
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

12643 Sherman Way #A, North Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (2051 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
Snamluang Cafe N. Hollywood image

 

Snamluang Cafe N. Hollywood

12980 Shermanway, North Hollywood

No reviews yet
More about Snamluang Cafe N. Hollywood
Map

More near Valley Glen to explore

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Toluca Lake

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston