Dog Haus
DOGS
SAUSAGES
BURGERS
4929 Lankershim Blvd
Location
4929 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Firehouse Subs
Come on in and enjoy!
The Renegade Noho
Come in and enjoy!
Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
THE FAT DOG
Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats!
We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri.
Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun.
For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾