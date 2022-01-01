THE FAT DOG
Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats!
We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri.
Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun.
For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾
11050 Magnolia Blvd.
North Hollywood CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
