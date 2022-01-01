Go
THE FAT DOG

Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats!
We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri.
Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun.
For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾

11050 Magnolia Blvd.

Popular Items

Onion Rings$6.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
French Fries$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, avocado, hickory smoked bacon, sliced tomato, sambal aioli and wholegrain bread
Placed in Panini press
Hot Wings$12.00
Consists of 3 whole wings
Dry rub seasoned, papirika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, chili powder
Dry roasted then deep fried and tossed with wing sauce.
Served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Braised Short-Rib French Dip$14.00
Braised short rib(beef), caramelized onions, gruyere cheese(hard yellow cheese from Switzerland with a pungent taste), sliced ciabatta and au jus
Fish & Chips$16.00
5.5 oz of pacific farm raised cod is dredged in flour, then tempura batter & deep fried. It is served with potato wedges that have been double fried, a lemon wedge, malt vinegar and tarter sauce( mayo, caper, pickle).
The Chop$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, carrot, hard boiled egg, tomato, Swiss cheese, avocado, garbanzo beans, asparagus are chopped together with sherry vinaigrette.
The Burger$14.00
Burger is 80/20 ground chuck, 9oz
Brioche bun is grilled with sambal aioli
Arugula, caramelized onions, and manchego cheese (a white Spanish sheep’s milk cheese.)
Alternative Burger$14.00
Patty is made with, chickpeas, brown rice, carrots, onion, flour (gluten), peanut butter, soy sauce, tahini paste, sunflower seeds.
Garnished with alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and avocado
Served with lemon herb aioli(vegan)
Brioche bun grilled with sambal aioli
Location

North Hollywood CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
