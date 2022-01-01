Go
Toast

33 Taps

all the food, beer, cocktails, and good times! :)

3725 Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
6 piece$11.00
traditional, boneless, or cauliflower wings, tossed in your sauce of choice, with carrot sticks, celery sticks, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
10 Piece$15.00
Fries$6.00
classic, sweet potato, garlic, cajun, thyme, or bacon cheese
California Love Burger$15.00
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, avocado, lettuce, tomato, socal spread
Stumptown Coffee Nitro Cold Brew$6.00
Location

3725 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
