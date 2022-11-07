Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1,050 Reviews

$$

1813 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)
Pork Dumplings (6)

Lunch Specials

LS - Beef and Broccoli

$15.00

LS - Mongolian Beef

$15.00

LS - Cashew Chicken

$15.00

LS - Orange Chicken

$15.50

LS - Kung Pao Chicken

$15.00

LS - Honey Walnut Shrimp

$17.00

LS - Shrimp Blk Bn Sauce

$17.00

LS - Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$17.00

LS - Buddha's Feast

$12.00

LS - Szechuan Eggplant

$12.00

Starters

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Contains peanuts, sesame seeds, and sesame oil

BBQ Ribs (4)

BBQ Ribs (4)

$14.00

Allow for up to 18 mins to cook

Pork Dumplings (6)

Pork Dumplings (6)

$9.00

Allow for up to 20 mins to cook

Vegetable Dumplings (6)

Vegetable Dumplings (6)

$9.00
Dim Sum Sampler (6)

Dim Sum Sampler (6)

$9.00

Allow up to 20 mins to cook

Vegetable Salad

$8.00

BBQ Sliced Pork

$11.00
Chicken Lettuce Cup (4)

Chicken Lettuce Cup (4)

$12.00

Seafood Let Cup (4)

$12.00

Vegetable Lettuce Cup (4)

$12.00
Chardonnay Shrimp (6)

Chardonnay Shrimp (6)

$10.00
Fried Shrimp (6)

Fried Shrimp (6)

$11.00
Scallion Pancake (8)

Scallion Pancake (8)

$9.00

Fried Tofu (6)

$10.00
Fried Calamari🌶

Fried Calamari🌶

$12.00

Szechuan Wonton (6)🌶

$9.00

Szechuan Pasta

$11.00
Salt & Pepper Wings (8)🌶

Salt & Pepper Wings (8)🌶

$12.00

Allow up to 20 mins to cook

Foil Wrap Chicken (6)

$10.00

Bon Bon Chicken

$10.00
Tidbits for Two

Tidbits for Two

$21.00

2 Beef Kabobs, 2 Egg Rolls, 2 Fried Shrimp, 2 BBQ Ribs, Foil Wrapped Chicken & Candied Walnuts

Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

Pickled Carrots, Cabbage and Cucumbers

Dynasty Wings (8)🌶

$12.00

Allow for up to 20 mins to cook

Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)

Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)

$9.00

Soup

Sm Hot&Sour Soup🌶

$4.50

Sm Sizzling Rice Soup

$5.00

Sm Egg Drop Soup

$4.00
Sm Wonton Soup

Sm Wonton Soup

$5.00

Chicken Broth

$2.00+

Lg Hot&Sour Soup🌶

$9.00

Lg Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.00

Lg Egg Drop Soup

$8.00

Lg Wonton Soup

$9.00

Egg Flower Wonton

$5.00+

Sm Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup

$5.00

Sm Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup

$5.00

Sm Vegetable Sizzling Rice Soup

$5.00

Contains chicken broth. Can be made with vegetable stock

Vegetable Soup

$4.25+

Contains chicken broth. Can be made with vegetable stock

Seafood Chowder

$5.50+

Lg Chicken Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.00

Lg Shrimp Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.00

Lg Vegetable Sizzling Rice Soup

$9.00

Vegetable Hot&Sour Soup🌶

$4.25+

Rice & Noodles

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$13.00

Dynasty Lo Mein

$17.00

Dynasty Pan Fried Noodles

$17.00

White Rice

$2.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$17.00

Chicken PF Noodles

$17.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sm Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.00

Shrimp PF Noodles

$17.00

Szechuan Pasta

$11.00

Lg Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Beef Lo Mein

$17.00

Beef PF Noodles

$17.00

Sauce Lo Mein

$7.50

Sauce PF Noodles

$7.50

BBQ Pork FRice

$13.00

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$17.00

BBQ Pork Pan Fried Noodle

$17.00

Pork PF Noodles

$17.00

Pork Lo Mein

$17.00

Zha-Jiang Mein

$13.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$17.00

Vegi PF Noodles

$17.00

Shrimp Chips

$4.00

Wonton Chips

$4.00

Sizzling Rice

$1.50

Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken🌶

Kung Pao Chicken🌶

$19.00

Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.

Jade/Szechuan Chicken 🌶

$19.00

Chicken Breast Stir-Fried in a Delicious Brown Spicy Sauce Infused with Ginger & Garlic Served on a Bed of Spinach

Chicken A La Chi🌶

$19.00

Julienned Chicken, Julienned Red & Green Bell Peppers, Bean Sprouts in a Spicy Peppercorn Sauce.

Kung Pao 3 Delight🌶

$21.00

Orange Chicken🌶

$19.00

Cubed Chicken Battered & Wok Tossed in an Orange Sauce w/ Dried Orange Peels & Dried Red Chili Peppers.

Sesame Chicken🌶

$19.00

Thinly Sliced Crispy Chicken Wok Tossed in Sweet & Pungent Aromatic Sauce. Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds.

Ginger Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Egg Fuyung

$19.00

Chicken Black Bean Sauce🌶

$19.00

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

A Thin Whole Chicken Breast Coated w/ Bread Flakes Served w/ Lemon Sauce on the Side.

Garlic Chicken🌶

$19.00

Mu Shu Chicken

$19.00

Cashew Chicken

$19.00

Dynasty Curry Chicken

$19.00

Sliced Chicken Sauteed w/ Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers in a Curry Sauce.

Sautéed Chicken with Vegetables

$19.00

Sliced Chicken Sauteed In a Rice Wine Sauce with Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Water Chestnuts, Zucchini)

Broccoli Chicken

$19.00

Chicken & Snowpeas

$19.00

Green Pepper Chicken

$19.00

Shredded Chicken

$19.00

Sweet Sour Chicken

$19.00

Sizzling Chicken

$19.00

Sliced Chicken w/ Scallions, Shallots & Mixed Vegetables in a Sizzling Plate Topped w/ Our Dynasty Brown Sauce.

Chicken

$19.00

Duck

Half Beijing Duck

$23.00

Roast Duck Mandarin

$23.00

Roasted Duck Topped w/ Scallions, Sliced Bamboo, Shitake Mushrooms & Brown Sauce.

Tea-Smoked Duck

Tea-Smoked Duck

$23.00

Duck Smoked w/ Tea Leaves Served w/ 4 Steamed Buns, Hoisen Sauce, Cucumbers & Scallions.

Beijing Double Duck

$42.00

Beef

Kung Pao Beef🌶

$19.00

Kung Pao 3 Delight🌶

$21.00

Beef Szechuan🌶

$19.00

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

1/4 inch Cuts of Beef or Thinly Sliced Lamb, Green Scallions, Thinly Sliced Bamboo Shoots, in Our House Brown Sauce.

Beef Broccoli

$19.00

1/4 inch Cut Beef & Broccoli Sauteed in Brown Sauce

Beef Green Peppers

$19.00

Beef Vegetables

$19.00

Beef Snow Peas

$19.00

Beef Black Bean Sauce🌶

$19.00

Beef Garlic Sauce🌶

$19.00

Mu Shu Beef

$19.00

Julienned Beef, Cabbage, Wild Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Chopped Water Chestnuts & Egg Sauteed. Wrapped in a Chinese Crepe w/ Hoisin Sauce.

Sizzling Beef with Scallops

$23.00

1/4 inch Cuts of Beef & Scallops w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) on a Sizzling Plate w/ Our Dynasty Oyster Sauce.

Sizzling Beef

$19.00

Grilled Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) in a Sizzling Hot Plate w/ Our Dynasty Grilled Beef Sauce (Sauce has Dried Shrimp & Scallops)

Orange Beef🌶

$19.00

1/4 inch Cuts of Beef Fried Crispy, Dried Orange Peels, & Red Dried Chili Peppers in Our Sweet & Spicy Orange Peel Sauce.

Mandarin Beef

$19.00

Beef Egg Fuyung

$19.00

Sweet and Sour Beef

$19.00

Hunan Beef

$19.00

Beef

$19.00

Pork

Pork Szechuan🌶

$19.00
BBQ Ribs (4)

BBQ Ribs (4)

$14.00

Allow for up to 18 mins to cook

Egg Fuyung BBQ Pork

$19.00

Egg Fuyung Pork

$19.00

Sweet Sour Pork

$19.00

Mu Shu Pork

$19.00

Pork & Broccoli

$19.00

Pork with Snow Peas

$19.00

Pork Black Bean Sauce🌶

$19.00

Pork

$19.00

Shrimp

Aromatic Shrimp🌶

$22.00

Hot Braised Shrimp

$22.00

Cashew Shrimp

$22.00

Mu Shu Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp Szechuan / Kung Pow🌶

$22.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp🌶 (12)

$22.00

Shrimp Black Bean Sauce🌶

$22.00

Walnut Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce🌶

$22.00

Shrimp Egg Fuyung

$22.00

Shrimp+Lobster Sauce

$22.00

Lake Tung Ting Shrimp

$22.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp+Oyster Sauce

$22.00

Shrimp & Green Bell Peppers

$22.00

Shrimp+Snowpeas

$22.00

Shrimp+Broccoli

$22.00

Shrimp+Vegetables

$22.00

Shrimp a la Chi

$22.00

Seafood Heaven

$23.00

Fish

Fish Black Bean Sauce🌶

$21.00

Fish with Vegetables

$21.00

Hunan Sizzling Fish🌶

$21.00

Sizzling Seafood a la Chi

$23.00

Steamed Fish

$21.00

Sweet & Sour Fish

$21.00

Fish

$21.00

Seafood Heaven

$23.00

Scallops / Calamari

Calamari Yu-shung🌶

$21.00
Fried Calamari🌶

Fried Calamari🌶

$12.00

Scallops

$23.00

Scallops Garlic Sauce🌶

$23.00

Scallops Black Bean Sauce

$23.00

Scallops + Broccoli

$23.00

Scallops + Snowpeas

$23.00

Scallops + Vegetables

$23.00

Sizzling Beef with Scallops

$23.00

1/4 inch Cuts of Beef & Scallops w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) on a Sizzling Plate w/ Our Dynasty Oyster Sauce.

Sizzling Seafood a la Chi

$23.00

Sizzling Scallops

$23.00

Seafood Heaven

$23.00

Vegetables

Garlic String Bean

$15.00

Buddha Feast

$15.00

American Broccoli

$15.00

Mushroom Delight

$15.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$15.00

Sauteed Spinach

$15.00

Vegetarian Beijing Duck

$15.00

Snow Pea Jicama

$15.00

Vegetable Egg Fuyung

$15.00

Szechuan Eggplant

$15.00

Mu Shu Vegetables

$15.00

Baby Corn

$8.00

Tofu

Buddha Feast

$15.00

Fried Tofu (6)

$10.00

Home Styled Tofu🌶

$15.00

Kung Pao Tofu🌶

$15.00

Ma-Po Tofu

$15.00

Mu Shu Vegetables

$15.00

Orange Tofu🌶

$15.00

Steamed Tofu

$15.00

Vegetarian Beijing Duck

$15.00

Sesame Tofu🌶

$15.00

Chi's Specialties

Aromatic Shrimp🌶

$22.00

Beef Szechuan🌶

$19.00

Beijing Double Duck

$42.00

Calamari Yu-shung🌶

$21.00

Chicken a la Chi🌶

$19.00

Half Beijing Duck

$23.00

Kung Pao 3 Delight🌶

$21.00

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Orange Beef🌶

$19.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp🌶 (12)

$22.00

Seafood Heaven

$23.00

Sesame Chicken🌶

$19.00

Shrimp a la Chi

$22.00

Sizzling Beef with Scallops

$23.00

1/4 inch Cuts of Beef & Scallops w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) on a Sizzling Plate w/ Our Dynasty Oyster Sauce.

Sizzling Seafood a la Chi

$23.00

Sizzling Beef

$19.00

Grilled Beef w/ Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Snow Peas, Zuchinni & Jicama) in a Sizzling Hot Plate w/ Our Dynasty Grilled Beef Sauce (Sauce has Dried Shrimp & Scallops)

Sizzling Chicken

$19.00

Sliced Chicken w/ Scallions, Shallots & Mixed Vegetables in a Sizzling Plate Topped w/ Our Dynasty Brown Sauce.

Vegetarian Beijing Duck

$15.00

Sauces and Such

$ Chili Paste (3+)

$0.25

$ Hot Oil (3+)

$0.25

$ Fresh Mustard (3+)

$0.25

$ Fresh Plum (3+)

$0.25

$ Hoisen (3+)

$0.25

Dumpling Sauce (1)

Vinegar (1)

$ Mushu Pancake

$0.25

$ Sweet and Sour (3+)

$0.25

$ Salad Dressing

$1.50

$ Shredded Ginger

$0.25

$ Lettuce Cup

$0.25

$ Steamed Bun

$0.50

Packet Soy Sauce

No Soy Sauce Packet

White Pepper

$0.50

Pint Fresh Plum

$4.50

Pint Fresh Mustard

$4.50

Pint Chili Paste

$4.50

Pint Chili Oil

$4.50

Pint Dumpling Sauce

$4.50

Pint Salad Dressing

$4.50

Pint Sweet and Sour

$4.50

Pint Hoisin

$4.50

Quart Fresh Mustard

$8.50

Quart Fresh Plum

$8.50

Quart Chili Oil

$8.50

Quart Chili Paste

$8.50

Quart Salad Dressing

$8.50

Quart Sweet and Sour

$8.50

Quart Hoisin

$8.50

Quart Dumpling Sauce

$8.50

Side Orange Sauce

$2.50

Side Black Bean Sauce

$2.50

Side Curry Sauce

$2.50

Side Dark Garlic Sauce

$2.50

Side Kung Pao Sauce

$2.50

Side Lemon Sauce

$2.50

Side Lobster Sauce

$2.50

Side Satay Sauce

$2.50

Side Supreme Sauce

$2.50

Side Sweet n Sour Sauce

$2.50

Side Clear Sauce

$2.50

Side Sweet and Pungent Sauce

$2.50

Utensils

Catering Tongs

$1.50

Chop Sticks

Fork

Napkin

Plates

Spoon

Extras

Lettuce Cup

$0.25

Mu-shu Pancake

$0.25

Rice Noodle Box

$1.00

Shrimp Chips

$4.00

Steamed Bun

$0.50

Steamed Rice

$1.00

Togo Sizzling Rice

$1.00

Wonton Chips

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh ingredients from the kitchen to wok served in a lively environment

Website

Location

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

Gallery
Chi Dynasty image
Chi Dynasty image
Chi Dynasty image
Chi Dynasty image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,467
1760 N. Vermont Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange star4.2 • 1,069
3909 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
33 Taps
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Bacari - Silverlake
orange starNo Reviews
3626 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
LA POUBELLE BISTRO
orange star3.9 • 1,119
5907 FRANKLIN AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Tilda
orange star4.9 • 530
1507 Echo Park Ave Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Spitz - Los Feliz
orange star4.4 • 4,136
1725 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Los Feliz
orange star4.6 • 1,892
4655 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Los Feliz
orange star4.5 • 1,867
1954 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,467
1760 N. Vermont Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Ye Rustic Inn - 1831 N Hillhurst Ave
orange star4.0 • 1,408
1831 N Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000425 - Hollywood & Western
orange star4.4 • 616
5453 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston