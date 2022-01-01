The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge

1,467 Reviews

$$

1760 N. Vermont

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Dessert

Blackout Cake

$8.00

Berry Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheescake

$8.00

Chocolate Flourless

$8.00

Coconut Whiteout Cake

$8.00

Spiced Apple Tart

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

A La Mode

$2.00
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge has been a family owned Hollywood landmark and staple since 1954. While being featured in countless films (Swingers - 1996, What Women Want - 2000, That Thing You Do! - 1996, Anchorman - 2004) and television series’ (Mad Men - 2015, GLOW - 2018, Aquarius - 2015, Hollywood - 2020), The Dresden has also hosted the longest standing live music act in Los Angeles, having Marty & Elayne perform jazz standards every Tuesday through Saturday night for 40 years. The Dresden’s unique layout provides a fine-dining, white-table-cloth, experience in it’s gorgeous, high-ceiling Dining Room, while also providing a more casual ambiance in the Lounge where patrons can enjoy finely crafted cocktails and live music on a nightly basis. You can enjoy a piece of classic Hollywood on a seven-day-a-week basis with our doors opening at 5pm daily.

1760 N. Vermont, Los Angeles, CA 90027

