Restaurant info

The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge has been a family owned Hollywood landmark and staple since 1954. While being featured in countless films (Swingers - 1996, What Women Want - 2000, That Thing You Do! - 1996, Anchorman - 2004) and television series’ (Mad Men - 2015, GLOW - 2018, Aquarius - 2015, Hollywood - 2020), The Dresden has also hosted the longest standing live music act in Los Angeles, having Marty & Elayne perform jazz standards every Tuesday through Saturday night for 40 years. The Dresden’s unique layout provides a fine-dining, white-table-cloth, experience in it’s gorgeous, high-ceiling Dining Room, while also providing a more casual ambiance in the Lounge where patrons can enjoy finely crafted cocktails and live music on a nightly basis. You can enjoy a piece of classic Hollywood on a seven-day-a-week basis with our doors opening at 5pm daily.

