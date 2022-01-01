Go
Toast

Stout Burgers & Beers

At Stout, we aspire to serve the new-style burger: house-ground beef cooked medium rare, organic ground chicken, or a quinoa-based veggie option, dressed with a variety of homemade toppings such as caramelized onions cooked down to the sweetness of maple syrup, smoky rosemary bacon, zesty lemon basil aioli, and roasted tomatoes. It will be worth dropping in for a Stout burger and a craft beer.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11262 Ventura Blvd. • $$

Avg 4 (2191 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
Seasoned Fries$5.00
French Fries Seasoned With Salt and Oregano
The Cheese Burger$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
Tots$5.00
Tots - Nuff said
Mr. America$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, and Ketchup.
Stout Burger$15.00
Blue cheese, Emi Gruyere Cheese, Rosemary Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes and Horseradish Cream.
Truffle Shuffle$13.00
Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.
Six Weeker$14.00
Brie Cheese, Arugula, Caramelized Onions and Fig Jam.
Goombah$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, Parmigiano Flakes, Crispy Prosciutto and Lemon Basil Aioli.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11262 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spice Season

No reviews yet

From urban street stands, to traditional Thai cuisine, Spice Season is committed to bringing you the best of Thailand and Southern California. Take your pick from our wide selection of complementary drinks. And trust us, you'll want to save room for our mango sticky rice !

Kaffe Rouge

No reviews yet

Kaffe Rouge is a hookah lounge and restaurant located in Studio City, CA. It has been providing some of the best hookah in Los Angeles for over a decade. We use state of the art hookahs and tobacco from the best brands such as Tangiers, Fumari, Starbuzz and Al Fakher. We offer a full kitchen menu along with delicious beers, wine and cocktails.

Gray Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston