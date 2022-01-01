Studio City restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Studio City restaurants

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, spaghetti
Lasagna$24.00
Layered with béchamel, ricotta, beef bolognese, parmesan, mozzarella
SM Caesar Chop$8.00
Romaine, rosemary crouton dust, caesar-style dressing (anchovies upon request)
Slice of LA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Slice of LA

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Vegetarian Pizza$16.00
MILD RED SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Greek Pizza$16.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil.
Stout Burgers & Beers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

11262 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

Avg 4 (2191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheese Burger$12.00
Aged Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Mustard Relish and Ketchup.
Truffle Shuffle$13.00
Brie Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Aioli.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
Best In The Game!
Firefly image

 

Firefly

11720 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jidori Crispy Wings$12.00
Brined chicken wings, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, mint, basil
Mushroom Papardelle$25.00
wild mushrooms, truffle cream, grana padano
Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Asparagus, mushroom, smoked butterball potatoes, sauce gribiche, soft herbs
Roadside Taco image

 

Roadside Taco

10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla Taco$3.95
Oaxaca Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Arbol Salsa, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Marinated Steak, Salsa Arbol, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Corn Tortilla
Baja Fish Taco$4.95
Red Snapper Marinated in Adobo, Chipotle Slaw, Avocado Salsa, Flour Tortilla
Mazza Modern Kitchen image

 

Mazza Modern Kitchen

12050 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.6 (285 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Masabacha Hummus$15.00
Creamy & chunky garbanzo beans, tomato matbucha, green chili, vegetable sticks
World Famous Uzbek Plov$26.00
Lamb, carrots & roasted garlic rice pilaf with savory spices & side of heirloom tomato salad
Jerusalem Flatbread$19.00
Za’atar, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato, caramelized onion lemon, basil, Jerusalem salad
Spice Season image

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blazing Basil$15.00
Tender beef stir fried with fresh basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, and bell peppers
[spicy]
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, chicken, eggs, bean curd, sweet radish, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts
[gluten free]
Crispy Rolls$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
Beignet Box image

 

Beignet Box

12265 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Large$7.50
Pinz image

 

Pinz

12655 Ventura Blvd, Stuido City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Belgium Waffle Haus Studio City

11239 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 102, STUDIO CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Croque Madame$16.00
Black Forest Ham, Pasture-raised Eggs, Swiss American cheese, Hollandaise sauce, Organic mixed green salad served with a waffle
Classic Waffle$6.50
Two Liège Waffles with Pearl Sugar
Jalapeno & Cheese Croissant$5.45
Restaurant banner

 

Joan’s on Third Studio City

12059 Ventura Pplace, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Jalapeno coleslaw, butter lettuce & garlic aioli
Ficelle Sandwich$8.95
ham & fromager d'affinois
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns & guacamole with salsa and sour cream on the side
