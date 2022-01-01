Cake in Studio City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gender Reveal Celebration Cake
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Gender Reveal Cake with your customized inscription. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside.
2 Tier Cake$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
More about SusieCakes
Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake$6.50
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Chocolate cream, ricotta cream, chocolate chip cookie
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Slice of LA

12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.00
Classic gourmet carrot cake features three moist layers with real cream cheese icing in the middle.
More about Slice of LA
Spice Season image

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Spice Season

