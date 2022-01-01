Cake in Studio City
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Gender Reveal Celebration Cake
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Gender Reveal Cake with your customized inscription. Only available in Vanilla Celebration Cake with White Vanilla Buttercream outside with your choice of SusiePink or SusieBlue buttercream on the inside.
|2 Tier Cake
|$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Coffee Cake
|$6.50
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate cream, ricotta cream, chocolate chip cookie
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Slice of LA
12747 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Classic gourmet carrot cake features three moist layers with real cream cheese icing in the middle.