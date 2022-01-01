The Roguelike Tavern
Comfort food, craft cocktails, and immersive entertainment!
259 North Pass Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
259 North Pass Ave
Burbank CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Robeks
Robeks Toluca Lake
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Bodega Malbec
Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.
Forman’s Whiskey Tavern
Come in and enjoy!