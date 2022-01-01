Go
Toast

The Roguelike Tavern

Comfort food, craft cocktails, and immersive entertainment!

259 North Pass Ave

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Specialty Mimosa$8.00
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Karaage$12.00
Deep fried dark meat chicken bites in your choice of flavor
Stark Style$14.00
The Triforce$13.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
A little spicy, a little salty, a little sweet. Delicious.
Wings$15.00
Rogue's Old Fashioned$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

259 North Pass Ave

Burbank CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Toluca Lake

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Bodega Malbec

No reviews yet

Malbec offers traditional dishes while also fusing the various cultures of Argentina to create new ones. The company's owners regularly travel back to their native Argentina to stay up-to-date on what restaurants are doing there to make sure the product remains authentic here.

Forman’s Whiskey Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston