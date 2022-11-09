Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lincoln Beer Company

366 Reviews

$

3083 N Lima St

Burbank, CA 91504

Order Again

Popular Items

You Pick 4-pack
Trejos Mango Seltzer 4-pack

4-Pack CANS

You Pick 4-pack

You Pick 4-pack

$16.00

Not sure which 4-pack to commit to? Mix-and-match your options!

Lincoln Light 4-pack

Lincoln Light 4-pack

$14.00

The lightest, most crisp lager to quench your beer craving thirst.

Mosaic Pilsner 4-pack

Mosaic Pilsner 4-pack

$16.00

HOPS: Mosaic, Mosaic, Mosaic What better way to enjoy the full expression of Mosaic hops than to put them into a crisp Pilsner. Full flavored but not overpowering and supremely crushable.

Strata Pilsner 4-pack

Strata Pilsner 4-pack

$16.00

The most recent of our single-hop Pilsner series, Strata bursts with bright fruit and subtle menthol. The flavor and aroma are as complex as they are absolutely delightful and as always, crispy Pilsner as a base ties it all together. We love this beer and we think you will too!!

Railsplitter 4-pack

Railsplitter 4-pack

$16.00

A healthy malt presence, a sprinkle of roast, a touch of sweet, and a clean finish

Hollywood Way 4-pack

Hollywood Way 4-pack

$16.00

Love West Coast-style IPAs, but aren't in love with their bitterness? This beer's for you!

Juice Waves 4-pack

Juice Waves 4-pack

$18.00

Brewed with exciting new Bru-1 hops. This beer hits you with waves of stone fruit and pineapple while Galena and Citra pump up aromas of fruit stripe gum (the purple one)!! Super soft, super creamy, super delicious.

Subtle Smurk 4-pack

Subtle Smurk 4-pack

$18.00

(7.5% ABV) If orange juice was a hazy beer, this would be it. Citrus up front, clean middle, and a hoppy finish. This beer rocks.

Trejos Cerveza 4-pack

Trejos Cerveza 4-pack

$14.00
Trejos Mango Seltzer 4-pack

Trejos Mango Seltzer 4-pack

$14.00
Trejos Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer 4-pack

Trejos Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer 4-pack

$14.00
Mango Fiesta 4-pack

Mango Fiesta 4-pack

$24.00
Mighty Things 2x DDH Hazy IPA

Mighty Things 2x DDH Hazy IPA

$24.00

Big Blueberry Waffle

$22.00

32oz CROWLERS

3 for $33 Crowler Deal

3 for $33 Crowler Deal

$33.00

Choose 3 Crowlers for only $33! Not all styles available.

Crowler Lincoln Light

$13.00
Crowler 1861

Crowler 1861

$13.00

Lager (5.0%) Clean, crisp and very refreshing

Crowler Jasmine Rice Lager

$15.00

Crowler Cream Ale

$15.00

Crowler Mosaic

$17.00

Crowler Pineapple Wheat

$15.00

Crowler Full O' Mist

$17.00
Crowler Railsplitter

Crowler Railsplitter

$15.00

(6.0% ABV) A healthy malt presence, a sprinkle of roast, a touch of sweet, and a clean finish

Crowler Hollywood Way

Crowler Hollywood Way

$17.00

(6.5% ABV) Love West Coast-style IPAs, but aren't in love with their bitterness? This beer's for you!

Crowler Juice Waves

Crowler Juice Waves

$19.00

Crowler Clear Path

$17.00
Crowler Subtle Smurk

Crowler Subtle Smurk

$19.00

(7.5% ABV) If orange juice was a hazy beer, this would be it.

Crowler Mighty Things

$24.00

Crowler Big Blueberry

$22.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
15 barrel production Brewery & Taproom in Burbank, CA. We love beer, people, and people who love beer. Must be 21+ with valid ID for online ordering.

Website

Location

3083 N Lima St, Burbank, CA 91504

Directions

