Harveys Starkville

"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."

406 Hwy 12 East

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad$11.95
Crispy fried tenders glazed with sweet garlic chili sauce on baby greens with carrots, grape tomatoes, Asian honey mustard dressing & black sesame seeds.
Fried Cheese$9.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Tenders (Dinner 4pm-Close)$13.95
Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.
Prime Rib Sandwich$13.95
Six-ounce slab of the best slow-roasted prime rib around on toasted French brioche loaf. Served with au jus.
Broccoli Bites$8.95
VOTED BEST APPETIZER IN MS MAGAZINE. Broccoli, cheese, bacon, onions & jalapeños, fried ‘til golden. Served with honey mustard.
Honey Pepper Salmon (Dinner 4pm-Close)$24.95
Fresh salmon, glazed with honey pepper.
The Club$10.95
Smoked ham & turkey, lettuce, tomato, two cheeses, bacon, mayo & honey mustard on wheat toast.
Harveys Fried Club Salad$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
Down Home Burger$10.95
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders.
Location

406 Hwy 12 East

Starkville MS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

