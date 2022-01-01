Go
Toast

Holy Schnitzel

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

819 Avenue U • $$

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Salad$9.50
Burger$11.99
6oz Patty (Can be made Regular or Spicy)
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Sesame Chicken Fingers$9.99
The Holy Schnitzel$13.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading
The Holy Toasty$16.99
Crispy Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a Flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Sautéed Onions, Honey Mustard, and Holy Sauce
Garlic Mayo Side
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Side of Regular Fries$5.99
Corn Flake Chicken Fingers$11.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

819 Avenue U

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MAKI by AKIMORI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pints N Pies

No reviews yet

🍦Delicous homemade dairy-free ice cream sold in pints, pies, cakes & logs in a variety of delicious flavors!
⭐️Star-K kosher & yoshon
🍨We cater, too!

Aksaray Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come enjoy out various homemade specials, gyro platters, kebabs, and authentic Turkish desserts
A family establishment since 1998
Open 24/7

My Grill Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston