India Palace Banquet & Catering

Welcome to our humble abode to the best Indian food in San Diego!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

3960 Fifth Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Korma$19.00
A mildly spiced , rich, creamy, curry sauce.
Mango Lassi$5.00
Yogurt smoothies
Saag Paneer$18.00
Pieces of paneer cooked in sauteed spinach with a touch of cream
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
A creamy tomato sauce, blended with exotic herbs and spices.
Vegetable Samosas$7.00
Two deep fried pastries stuffed with mildy spiced potatoes and peas.
Onion Bhaji$7.00
Onion slices dipped in a spiced chickpea batter and deep fried.
Paneer Tikka Masala$18.00
Paneer pieces cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
Garlic Naan$4.00
Naan topped with garlic and cilantro.
Naan$3.00
A leavened bread made with white flour.
Butter Chicken ( Chicken Makhani)$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3960 Fifth Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
