Jines Restaurant

Located in the cultural and historic Park Avenue area of Rochester, New York, Jines Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch or dinner, any time of the day!

FRENCH FRIES

658 Park Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$13.59
Waffle, buttermilk battered fried chicken, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar
Turkey Club & Cheese$13.49
Served with steak fries
Egg Sandwich$7.29
Home Fries$1.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon$3.49
Beer Battered Fish Fry$16.49
Deep fried beer battered fresh haddock fish fry served with steak fries, coleslaw, lemon, tartar and cocktail sauce
Chicken Tenders$10.29
Served with blue cheese or barbecue sauce
Pancake$8.79
French Fries$2.59
Gyro Sandwich$12.79
Grilled gyro meat wrapped in a grilled pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

658 Park Avenue

Rochester NY

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

